Chama Devora (7:30 p.m. Fri., $5-$10): Singer/pianist/composer/looper Crystal Myslajek, who recently scored the film “Stasis & Motion” for the Walker Art Center, formed this promising new band with ubiquitous bassist Liz Draper (Black Blondie, Charlie Parr). Myslajek returns to Moon Palace Dec. 7 for an EP party by another of her acts, IE.
C. Kostra EP party (9 p.m. Sat., $10): Former 12 Rods rocker Ryan Olcott continues finding new sounds, grooves and inspiration experimenting with pitch-bending electronic gear under this moniker. Synth-pop duo Finesse, Radio Ahlee and DJ Devata Daun also perform.
Humbird (Tue., 9 p.m., $5-$10) Poetic and lushly voiced singer/songwriter Siri Undlin and her atmospheric folk-rock band settled in for a November Moon Palace residency while still woodshopping a new album due in the spring. Their final installment will feature Navajo Nation-reared tunesmith and chamber-rocker Darling Lily Gave.
Boy Dirt Car (8 p.m. Dec. 9, $5-$10): A Milwaukee noise/industrial band that dates back to the ’80s, it has a new 19-minute film to show, “Neptune Is a Power Station,” and more. This is one of several all-ages gigs on the calendar, a more frequent offering here than other venues.
Anonymous Choir (7 & 9 p.m. Dec. 14, $10) Moon Palace’s own Nona Marie Invie says she might be mothballing her beloved all-woman vocal ensemble after this two-set performance, which will center around their chills-inducing versions of Leonard Cohen songs.
Tickets: musicatmoonpalace.com.
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
