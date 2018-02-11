Blackbird Cafe
Delicate, paper-thin Swedish pancakes are an eternal motivation to get out of bed and carb-load, and this south Minneapolis charmer does the genre proud, at both weekday breakfast and weekend brunch. Kudos for both the sweet-tart blueberry-cranberry compote, and the tangy ricotta embellishment. $11.
3800 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-823-4790, blackbirdmpls.com
Colossal Cafe
One of the Twin Cities’ most impressive contributions to the pancake arts anchors the menu at the Tinucci family’s growing a.m. dining empire. They’re the gigantic, yeast-fueled flapjacks known as Flappers, and they’re served at breakfast and lunch daily. Opt for the versions topped with crisp apples, crunchy walnuts and decadent Brie. $4 to $11.50.
2403 E. 38th St., Mpls., 612-886-3443; 2315 Como Av., St. Paul, 651-797-4027; and 1340 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-414-0543, colossalcafe.com
Hell’s Kitchen
The star of the show is the kitchen’s justifiably famous hotcakes, lightened with lemon zest and ricotta, sold in a three-cake stack and garnished with berries and honest-to-goodness maple syrup. $13.95. Available at breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.
80 S. 9th St., Mpls., 612-332-4700, hellskitcheninc.com
Good Day Cafe
Yes, the classic buttermilks and buckwheats are tops in their class at this breakfast-centric restaurant. But even more impressive are the puffed pancakes, particularly the splurge-worthy version that’s blanketed with Granny Smith apples gleaming in a cinnamon glaze. It’s not merely a pancake, it’s a full-fledged event. $6.95 to $12.95. Available at weekday breakfast and all day Saturday and Sunday.
5410 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley, 763-544-0205, goodaycafemn.com
Sun Street Breads
Golden-brown cakes that get their rise from the bakery’s sourdough starter, and so darned good. $4.75 to $8.75, at breakfast Tuesday through Sunday.
4600 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-3414, sunstreetbreads.com
