Five people were found dead Sunday night following a reported shooting in Chippewa County, Wisconsin.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting at a residence in the 13000 block of 45th Avenue in the Village of Lake Hallie, just north of Eau Claire. Officers arrived at 10:20 p.m. and discovered the lifeless bodies of a man and woman, and two other adults with gunshot injuries.

Early this morning, deputies visited the home of one of the deceased in the Town of Lafaette to make contact with the family. Inside, officers discovered three dead of an apparent homicide.

The suspect is thought to be one of the deceased, and is the suspect in both investigations.

The two survivors were being treated for their injuries at an area hospital.

The public is not in jeopardy, according to a statement from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department.