The inaugural Minneapolis Comedy Festival may not be as star-studded as other cities’ showcases, but it has a decent mix of up-and-coming acts, unsinkable veterans and diversity — if short on female comics.

“The Naked Gun.” Most of the shows aren’t cheap (up to $69.50, although Groupon discounts are available for some shows), but the screening of this 1988 film is free and includes an appearance by screenwriter and Columbia Heights native Pat Proft. The jokefest still holds up, although you may do more cringing than guffawing during the O.J. Simpson scenes. (7 p.m. Mon., Target Field Plaza)

“Latin History for Morons.” You’d have to be a real dunce not to recognize John Leguizamo as one of our most versatile entertainers. While he’s collected his share of movie credits, he is best appreciated in one-man shows such as this Tony winner, a sidesplitting yet thoughtful attempt to get his son to appreciate his heritage. (7:30 p.m. Thu., State Theatre)

George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley. If you’re trying to see as many comedians as possible, this triple threat is your best bet. All have headlined sitcoms, but are at their best doing stand-up. This performance is an abridged version of the 2016 Comedy Get Down tour, which included Eddie Griffin and the late Charlie Murphy. (7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri., State Theatre)

Bob Newhart. Landlines may be all but extinct, but the veteran’s phone-call routines are timeless. His sitcoms and albums are always available, but the legend does only two or three appearances a year. Don’t miss the opportunity. To learn more about what keeps him going, and the role Minneapolis played in his career, see next Friday’s Variety section. (7 p.m. Fri., Orpheum Theatre)

Seth Meyers. The current batch of late-night hosts may not have the stand-up chops of Johnny Carson or Jay Leno, but it’s still a kick to see them in person, especially Meyers, who tends to be more personal than political in his live appearances. (7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri., Pantages Theatre)