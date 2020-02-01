Dreaming of a house with lakeside views, a European feel and a city location? It’s possible with this historic Minneapolis listing that recently hit the market.

The $5.35 million landmark home boasts intricate, old-world architecture interspersed with modern updates and amenities, including a fully renovated kitchen and stunning landscapes. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home faces Minneapolis’ Lake of the Isles, with almost every window showcasing the sparkling waters.

Built in 1911 with an addition in 1922, and many recent updates, the natural woodwork and design have been left intact, keeping the home’s elegant feel.

“It’s still current and updated, but it’s very, very well-maintained for the period,” said Julie Regan, real estate agent with Lakes Sotheby’s.

The stunning home and its Mediterranean-influenced backyard and lake views merited a 10-page spread in “Legendary Homes of the Minneapolis Lakes” by Karen Melvin and Bette Hammel. A European-style pool house, complete with turrets and a top-side deck, accompanies the blue-and-white-tiled swimming pool. Large brick and stone walls encompass the property, allowing for a more private setting along the picturesque parkway. Above the two-car garage is an in-law suite.

Inside the home, an impressively tall window illuminates the main floor’s formal entryway and staircase. Hardwood oak floors transition to checkered tile in the living room, where the enormous windows shine light onto the fireplace, vaulted ceilings and arched doorways.

The newly renovated kitchen’s cream-colored walls are paired with granite countertops, luxury appliances and a blue island. Care for a glass of wine? Take the stone steps down to the basement grotto, where a wine cellar waits next to a large entertaining space.

Concerned about noise level from lake visitors? While Lake of the Isles is a popular spot, Regan described its the shores as “sleepier and quieter” than other city lakes — walking and biking trails border the area, but more water sports are found at nearby lakes like Bde Maka Ska.

The 7,300-square-foot house is spacious, but it’s the greenery and location that make the property stand out, Regan said.

“To be able to be minutes from downtown, with access to the Minneapolis Lakes area and all those amenities, is really special,” she said.

Audrey Kennedy is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.