The $5.1 million renovation for Maturi Pavilion will be completed by the start of the 2019 volleyball season, Gophers Athletics announced Wednesday.

The upgraded space on the lower level will provide athletes direct access from the court to strength training, athletic medicine, a nutrition station and hydrotherapy pools.

The upper level will include coaches’ rooms as well as a club room for fans that will add 48 premium seats. The Pavilion also will have air conditioning this season.

“This is a significant step forward for our program and we’re excited to work in our new space,” Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon said.

Minnesota finished 27-4 last season, losing to Oregon 3-1 in a region semifinal at home.

The volleyball team’s home opener this season will be against Florida at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

Etc.

• Sisters Megan and Emma Welch of Brackett’s Crossing Country Club shot a 3-under 69 for the first-round lead in the MGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Elk River Golf Club. Megan Welch won the tournament with a different partner a year ago. Stephanie and Leah Herzog were two shots back.

• The Gophers football team has opened an additional training camp practice, at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at TCF Bank Stadium, to the public. The West Plaza gates will open at 7:30 p.m.

• Minnesota State Mankato was selected by the league football coaches as the overall and South Division preseason favorite in the NSIC for 2019. The Mavericks received 14 first place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team) and amassed 224 points, 16 points ahead of Minnesota Duluth (208), which garnered the other two first place votes and was the unanimous choice to win the North Division.

• The Lynx signed 6-3 forward Jillian Alleyne to a second seven-day contract before Tuesday’s game in Atlanta. She spent last winter playing for Israeli club Hapoel Rishon Lezion, averaging 18.7 points (on 52.3 % shooting) and a league-best 15.4 rebounds per game in 23 starts. She was selected by Phoenix in the second round of the 2016 WNBA draft after playing at Oregon.

• St. Thomas’ men’s team is ranked No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll; the Tommies are No. 19 in the USC women’s soccer poll.

• Emily Carr, a recent St. Olaf graduate, was named the MIAC’s assistant director for the next two years. Carr was a three-time all-region selection in softball with the Oles.

• Minot Minotauros defenseman Nick Strom, a former Breck standout, committed to Division I Western Michigan on Twitter. He had four goals and 28 assists in 60 NAHL games last season.

• Excelsior beat Fargo 17-11 in its first game of the American Legion Central Plains baseball regional at Sioux Falls (S.D.) Stadium. Outfielder Michael Sturek of Excelsior was 2-for-5 with a homer and five RBI and third baseman Matthew Mortensen was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Excelsior scored six runs in the second to take a 10-4 lead.