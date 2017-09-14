The online fundraiser to eliminate student lunch debt to honor Philando Castile surpassed the hope of the woman who started it — by tens of thousands of dollars and counting.

“Philando Feeds the Children” on youcaring.com had just shy of $64,000 in the fund Thursday. When she started, Metropolitan State University psychology professor Pamela Fergus set a goal of raising $5,000.

Castile’s mother pledged to match that amount, which would bring the total to $10,000 for J.J. Hill Elementary School where Castile was a nutrition supervisor known as “Mr. Phil.”

Castile was fatally shot by a St. Anthony police officer during a traffic stop in July 2016 in Falcon Heights. His girlfriend live-streamed the horrifying aftermath on her cellphone as Castile lay dying behind the wheel. The shooting and Castile’s name became synonymous with police violence against black men and led to protests calling for “Justice for Philando.”

The shooting also left heartbreak at the elementary school where he was a friendly face for young students. He had a knack for remembering their dietary needs and a habit of giving the hungry kids a little extra.

Fergus said she plans to push the fundraiser as far as she can take it, using it as a project for students in the diversity and ethics course she teaches every semester. She said she didn’t know Castile, but called his death a “tragic waste of life.”

“I also love kids and want to help them avoid the shame and stigma of poverty. All kids should have access to lunch — no matter what,” Fergus said.

Although some kids qualify for free or discounted lunches, some parents still struggle to cover the costs. The cost of feeding an elementary student is about $400 a year.

Fergus said she’d like to raise enough to wipe out school lunch debt in the entire St. Paul School District. It wasn’t immediately clear what that amount is.

