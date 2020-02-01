Authorities on Saturday released the name of a 4-year-old Minneapolis girl who died two days after being found in a swimming pool at a Mounds View hotel.

Lamyah Lou Yvette Reece died Monday at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis of complications from freshwater drowning, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pulled from a pool at the AmericInn at 2200 Mounds View Boulevard last Saturday.

Although Mounds View police and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate, the medical examiner characterized her death as accidental.

STAFF REPORT