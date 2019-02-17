A hotel in northwestern Minnesota said Sunday that its pool and spa area will remain closed for another 2½ weeks in the wake of four people falling ill with the potentially deadly Legionnaires’ disease.

The people became ill between Jan. 22 and Jan. 27 after visiting the Crookston Inn and Convention Center, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Friday. The four were not overnight guests, but all visited the hotel for various occasions, the agency said.

State health investigators, who have yet to reveal the severity of illness of any other four, are working with the hotel to determine the source of the bacteria.

“At this time, early evidence and past experience suggests the source of the infections is the hotel’s spa,” the Health Department statement read.

Spas are often found to be the source of Legionnaires’ outbreaks due to their temperature and ability of the bacteria to travel in small water droplets.

Hotel management closed the spa and pool area to guests as it undergoes decontamination. A hotel staff member said Sunday the area will remain closed until roughly March 6.

The hotel is notifying guests for whom they have contact information who were at the hotel between Jan. 14 and Feb. 13 that they may have been exposed to the bacteria. Health investigators said it’s possible other cases linked to the hotel could still emerge.

“If you spent time at the hotel between Jan. 14 and Feb. 13 and are ill with undiagnosed pneumonia or you develop symptoms in the two weeks following your visit, please see a health care provider to be evaluated for possible Legionnaires’ disease,” said Kris Ehresmann, the Health Department’s director of the infectious disease division.

Legionnaires’ disease is a bacterial pneumonia that can be severe. Symptoms can be deadly and include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, chills, shortness of breath, loss of appetite and coughing.

In 2016, a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Hopkins killed one person and sickened 23 others. The source of that outbreak was Citrus Systems’ cooling tower.

The disease is spread by inhaling the fine spray from water sources containing the bacteria. It is not spread from person to person. Minnesota had more than 150 cases reported around the state last year.

Most people exposed to the bacteria do not develop Legionnaires’ disease. People at increased risk include those over age 50, smokers or those with certain medical conditions including weakened immune systems, diabetes, chronic lung disease or other chronic health conditions.

The disease first surfaced in 1976 after an outbreak at the American Legion convention at a Philadelphia hotel. There were 221 people who fell ill, and 34 of them died.