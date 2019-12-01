A 54-year-old man remains jailed Sunday on suspicion of being drunk when he caused a four-vehicle pileup in Coon Rapids that left a 2-year-old boy critically hurt and two others with the child seriously injured, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 3:50 p.m. Saturday on Main Street near Shenandoah Boulevard NW., according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

A 29-year-old motorist from Champlin whose pickup truck got caught up in the crash, escaped injury. He then exited his car and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the 2-year-old, who was “laid out on the road,” until emergency responders arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office and emergency dispatch audio.

The driver who was arrested was identified by the jail as Pedro R. Flores, of Blaine. He is being held on suspicion of drunken driving and criminal vehicular operation. His criminal history in Minnesota includes a drunken driving conviction two years ago in Sherburne County as well as being caught in northwestern Minnesota in 2012 going 104 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Flores was heading east in his Dodge pickup truck and skidded sideways into westbound traffic, where he hit a car head-on. Two more westbound vehicles were also struck, but their drivers were not hurt.

The car’s four occupants were all injured and taken to hospitals. The 2-year-old boy was last reported to be in critical condition. A 4-year-old girl and a woman were seriously hurt. The car’s driver, from Lino Lakes, suffered minor injuries.

Other than Flores, authorities haven’t released the identities of any of the vehicles’ occupants.