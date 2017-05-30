Four crashes involving all-terrain vehicles occurred less than 11 hours apart on the same day in one north-central Minnesota county, killing one person and injuring six others, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The fatal crash occurred about 10:40 p.m. Saturday in Loon Lake Township near Pequot Lakes. The ATV’s 42-year-old operator, Steve Verville of Pequot Lakes, was killed. Two passengers, a 51-year-old man from Breezy Point, Minn., and a 46-year-old man from Cross Lake, Minn., were injured.

The first crash occurred about noon near Backus in the Foot Hills State Forest. A 57-year-old man from Somerton, Ariz., lost control of his ATV on a trail and it overturned onto him. He was taken to a Twin Cities hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

About 4:30 p.m. on a trail in the same forest, a 22-year-old man from Marshall, Minn., fell off his ATV. He was taken to a Brainerd hospital with unspecified injuries.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a 56-year-old man from St. Michael, Minn., and 54-year-old woman from Clearwater, Minn., were injured when their ATV rolled several times on a rad in Remer Township. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, and the woman was then transferred by air ambulance to a Duluth hospital.

Authorities have yet to disclose the identities of those injured or their conditions.