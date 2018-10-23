3M Co. shares fell 6 percent, leading a broad selloff in stocks this morning, after the company's third-quarter results missed investor expectations and executives lowered their outlook for the rest of the year.

Maplewood-based 3M said its profit jumped 8 percent to $1.54 billion, or $2.58 per share, in the July-to-September period. But analysts were expecting a profit of $2.70 a share.

The companys's revenue fell 0.2 percent to $8.2 billion, also below the consensus analysts' forecast of $8.39 billion.

Four of its five businesses experienced declines in sales and three saw declines in operating income. Its Safety and Graphics business group was the only one to report performance gains in both sales and profits.

Executives attributed the difficulty to unfavorable currency foreign exchange rates, sluggish demand in Europe and Latin America and lost revenue from the sale of a large communication products business.

The results marked a rough debut for Mike Roman, who succeeded Inge Thulin as chief executive of the diversified manufacturer on July 1.

In a statement, Roman noted that through the first nine months of the year, 3M posted organic growth of more than 3 percent and is positioned "to deliver a solid 2018."

But the company lowered its profit forecast for full year 2018 to a range of $8.78 to $8.93 per share. Previously, it expected full-year profit to be in the range of $9.08 to $9.38 per share.

Excluding several one time items, such as the gain from the communication business divestiture, 3M's first-quarter legal settlement with the state of Minnesota over pollution clean up costs, and tax cut expenses, adjusted 2018 earnings should be $9.90 to $10 per share. That's lower than the prior forecast of $10.20 to $10.45 per share.