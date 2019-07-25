3M Co.'s second-quarter profit plunged 39% amid declining sales in Europe and Asia and in its recently-combined safety and industrial business, the company said this morning.

Only one of 3M's four key businesses — health care — reported higher sales during the April to June period.

Still, the results beat diminished expectations among investment analysts and 3M shares were poised to jump 4% when trading began at 8:30 Minnesota time.

The company said it earned $1.13 billion, or $1.92 a share, in the quarter. Excluding one-time items, such as a charge for exiting the Venezuelan market, 3M earned $2.20 a share. Analysts were expecting an adjusted profit of $2.05 a share.

Sales fell 2.6% to $8.2 billion.

The company's safety and industrial business reported a 5% decline in sales during the period. Consumer product sales fell 0.5% while its transportation and electronics business had a 2.9% sales drop. Health care product sales rose 5.8%.

Net income plunged 39% to $1.127 billion or $1.92 per share for the quarter ended June 30.

Excluding one time charges such as the $162 million noncash charge associated with exiting a troubled Venezuela and the roughly $112 million charge associated with restructuring costs, adjusted earnings fell 28% to $2.20 a share.

It was the second consecutive quarter in which 3M posted lackluster results. At the first quarter report, 3M executives slashed their 2019 forecast, cut 2,000 jobs and announced a restructuring designed to save $100 million this year and at least $225 million per subsequent years.

But executives today reiterated their outlook for full-year adjusted earnings of $9.25 to $9.75 a share.

"Our execution was strong in the face of continued slow growth conditions in key end markets, as we effectively managed costs and improved cash flow," Mike Roman, the company's chief executive, said in a statement. "Moving ahead we remain focused on continuing to drive operational improvements, investing for the future and delivering for our customers and shareholders."

Investors in April pummeled 3M's stock. It dropped 13% to $159 in a single day and has yet to fully recover. The price is now trading near $179 a share, far from its $219 peak in April.