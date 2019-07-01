3M Open

What: The 37th of 43 events on the PGA Tour.

Where: TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Purse: $6.4 million ($1.52 million to the winner).

FedEx Cup Points: 500.

Course details: Par 71 (7,468 yards).

Cut: Low 70 scores and ties after 36 holes.

Schedule: Practice rounds and pro-ams Tuesday and Wednesday; the 72-hole tournament begins at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Broadcast: PGA Tour Live will stream action beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday via its pay-service app. Golf Channel will have coverage from 1-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon-1:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ch. 4 will pick up coverage from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. PGA Tour Radio will have live coverage from noon-5 p.m. each playing day on Sirius Ch. 208 and XM Ch. 92.

Tickets: Available online at 3mopen.com and at the main gate. A weekly general admission ticket good for practice rounds Tuesday and Wednesday and each of the four playing days is available for $240. Daily tickets are $30 Tuesday and Wednesday and $45 Thursday-Sunday. Children under 17 are admitted free with a paying adult, and all active and retired military personnel are also admitted free.

Parking: Available at the nearby National Sports Center for $10. Ride-share services will also drop off/pick up at that location. All spectators will be shuttled to the golf course. Handicap parking and ADA shuttles will be available.

Who to watch: The 156-player field features six players ranked in the top 30 in the world: Brooks Koepka (1), Bryson DeChambeau (8), Tony Finau (16), Jason Day (18), Patrick Reed (25) and Phil Mickelson (28). Minnesotans Tom Lehman — who helped design the course with Arnold Palmer and oversaw course revisions last year — and Tim Herron accepted special invitations into the tournament. Same for Oklahoma State All-Americas Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff, who turned professional two weeks ago, and Osceola, Wis., native Charlie Danielson. Spring Lake Park graduate and former Winona State golfer Troy Merritt and two-time Minnesota State Amateur champion Tom Hoge are also in the field. The final four spots will be determined via Monday’s qualifying event at Victory Links.