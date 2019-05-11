The inaugural 3M Open has added PGA Tour tournament winners Max Homa, Cody Gribble, C.T. Pan, Scott Piercy, Rod Pampling and top Web.com Tour player Michael Thompson to its field.

A 2013 NCAA champion and former Walker Cup player, Homa, 28, won on the PGA Tour for the first time last week at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C., by three shots. Pan. a former University of Washington golfer from Taiwan, won last month's RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C. Gribble won the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2016.

At age 40, Piercy has won four times on the PGA Tour, most recently the 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with partner Bill Horschel. He tied for second at the 2016 U.S. Open and tied for fifth at the 2013 PGA Championship.

Pampling, a 49-year-old Australian, has three PGA Tour titles, including a 2016 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open victory over Brooks Koepka that was his first win in a decade. He tied for fifth at the 2005 Masters.

Major winners Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day and Patrick Reed as well as Bryson DeChambeau and Si Woo Kim are among others who previously committed to play in the July 4-7 event at TPC of the Twin Cities in Blaine.

Players in the 156-man field have until 4 p.m. June 28 to commit and can withdraw at any time.

JERRY ZGODA