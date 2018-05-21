3M Company announced that it has formed a new S ustainability and Product Stewardship Organization .

The organization will be led by 3M's R&D Vice president and Chief Sustainability Officer Gayle Schueller effective June 1 .

The new unit is expected to help the Maplewood-based manufacturing giant bolster its sustainability goals, which include responsible sourcing of raw materials and working with customers to cut energy, waste and material usage.

In making the announcement, 3M said it is "embedding sustainability even more broadly into business practices, [which] support the company’s efforts to contribute to a cleaner and healthier world."

3M has $32 billion in annual revenue, five businesses and nearly 91,000 employees around the world.

3M Chief Technology Officer John Banovetz said the new organization should foster synergies across 3M's many groups that already deal with product stewardship and the environment.