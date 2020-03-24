3M and Ford say they will work together to make more N95 air respirators for health care workers, possibly at Ford factories.

The companies are still working out the details on how they will work together in response to needs exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Ford has halted auto manufacturing operations in the U.S.

The protective air purifying respirators, or PAPRs, are in short supply as coronavirus spreads.

3M’s powered air purifying respirators use a waist-mounted, battery-powered blower that sends filtered air into a hood that helps provide respiratory protection for workers, including those in health care.

“We’re exploring all available opportunities to further expand 3M’s capacity and get health care supplies as quickly as possible to where they’re needed most — which includes partnering with other great companies like Ford,” said 3M CEO Mike Roman in a statement.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett said Ford has “empowered our engineers and designers to move as quickly as possible to help 3M grow PAPR production using common parts to speed this up. We are also volunteering our facilities for additional production.”

Overall, 3M has doubled its global output of N95 respirators to a rate of more than 1.1 billion per year, or nearly 100 million per month.