Day 2 at TPC Twin Cities
Round recap
Kenny Perry wanted to put his name in the record books with a 59 in a competitive tournament. He settled for a career-best 60 on Saturday, and it puts him in fine position to bring a third 3M Championship trophy back to Kentucky. Perry made eight birdies and a pair of eagles to get to 18 under for the tournament, five shots ahead of Glen Day in second place and eight better than Lee Janzen, Tom Gillis and first-round leader Jerry Smith in third. Perry’s 12 under matched the 3M record set by Paul Goydos in last year’s second round.
Chip shots
• Gillis, a Tuesday qualifier making his PGA Tour Champions debut, started his day with three consecutive birdies.
• Goydos, the defending champion, made a 10 on the 18th hole that led to a 3-over 75 and put him in a tie for 63rd place. Another defending champion, 2008 winner R.W. Eaks, made an 11 on 18.
• Bernhard Langer holds the record for largest 3M Championship Sunday comeback, making up six strokes in 2012.
• Steve Lowery withdrew prior to the round. He shot 12 over in Round 1.
Hole of the day
No. 12, 593-yard par-5
It played more than a half-stroke under par on Saturday, with 42 players making a birdie after just 29 on Friday.
Quote of the day
“I don’t know why. This course really should not set up for me at all.” — Day, after his 7-under 65 set his career-low 36-hole score at 13 under.
Quick Q&A
Up and down with Tim Petrovic, making his 3M Championship debut, which the 51-year-old kick-started with a 7-under round Saturday and the only eagle of the tournament so far at the par-5 third hole.
Q After a 2 under in your debut round, a 7 under had to be a nice way to come back.
A It was a good day in the rain. I hit a couple of drives 240 yards, maybe 245, and a couple that went 300. That tells you how the holes were playing whether you were into the rain or downwind. The eagle on No. 3 got me going, making about a 50-60-footer that made up for some short putts I missed to start the round.
Q How has the 50-and-over tour been treating you?
A This year it’s been great; two runner-ups in the majors and all that. It’s my first full season out here. They’ve changed the [field] rules a little bit and it’s been nice not to be the guy right on the cusp of entering every week. The cool part about this tour is, since I didn’t get onto the PGA Tour ’til I was like 35 I’m playing with guys I never got to play with before.
Q I heard you had quite the employment adventure while waiting to get your PGA Tour card.
A Working every job you can think of. Selling car phones, working at the Y, making pizzas. I did everything. I delivered newspapers, and believe me that’s one of the hardest jobs you can do. I know it’s a little colder up here in Minnesota, but delivering newspapers in Connecticut when it’s 5 degrees in the morning is no treat.
