3M will pay about $6.7 billion to buy Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries, which are leaders in advanced wound care and surgical applications.

The Maplewood-based company, which makes everything from Post-it notes to safety equipment and electric vehicle sensors, is buying Acelity from investment funds Apax Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

The $6.7 billion includes assumption of Acelity’s debt.

“Acelity is a recognized leading provider of advanced wound care technologies and solutions and an excellent complement to our Health Care business,” said 3M CEO Mike Roman in a statement.

The move bolsters 3M’s growth strategy, he said.

Acelity’s 2018 revenue was $1.5 billion.

3M expects that acquisition to affect annual earnings by 35 cents a share, including finance costs. Excluding the one-time expenses, the company expects Acelity to add 25 cents a share to earnings.

The purchase also will affect 3M’s share repurchase plan, which will now be in the $1 billion to $1.5 billion range, instead of the previously set $2 billion to $4 billion.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of the year.