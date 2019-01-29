3M reported fourth quarter results Tuesday that beat Wall Street expectations, despite unfavorable currency exchange rates that tampered sales growth and a charge associated with costs from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act.

Sales for the quarter ended Dec. 31, fell 6 percent to $7.9 billion amid unfavorable currencies exchanges that caused declines in 3M’s largest business - Industrial, and its Electronics/Energy unit.

On a local currency basis, global sales rose 3 percent and enjoyed increases across all five of 3M’s business segments. .

Fourth quarter earnings bolted 167 percent to $2.27 per share as tax costs associated with the new federal tax act fell significantly in fourth quarter 2018 from fourth quarter 2017.

Excluding tax act costs fourth quarter adjusted earnings were $2.31 per share, which was 3 cents better than analysis forecasted on average.

The Maplewood-based company that makes optical films, Scotch Tape, auto coatings, earplugs and safety harnesses, downgraded its guidance for full year 2019 to include the impact from a pending acquisition of M*Modal.

Full-year 2019 earnings are now expected to be $10.45 to $10.90 per share. That includes a 10 cent per share hit from the M*Modal acquisition. The prior forecast called for $10.60 to $11.05 per share.

3M also lowered its sales guidance, saying that local currency sales are now expected to grow 1 to 4 percent, compared to the prior guidance of 2 to 4 percent.

“3M executed well in the fourth quarter, with results that were in line with our expectations,” said CEO Mike Roman in a statement. “The fourth quarter capped an important year for 3M, as we posted good results and continued to take actions to strengthen our company for the future.”

For full year 2018, 3M saw sales rise 3.5 percent to a record $32.8 billion, while earnings rose 12 percent to $8.89 per share.

Excluding one time costs, adjusted earnings were $10.46 a share, more than the $9.95 analysts expected.