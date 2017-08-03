A developer won approval to build a six-level, 360-stall parking ramp in the North Loop, the second giant ramp proposed in recent months for the neighborhood.

Earlier this week, the Minneapolis planning commission approved plans for a new parking facility on a surface lot on N. 3rd Street and 10th Avenue N.

Schafer Richardson, which proposed the plans, is also redeveloping the Zuccaro’s Produce building across the street into an office building. The ramp would serve the office users at Zuccaro’s as well as other nearby office tenants.

“For us, it’s looking ahead to the future in addition to dealing with the demand and the constraints that are being seen in the neighborhood right now with parking,” said Maureen Michalski, director of development for Schafer Richardson.

Besides parking stalls, the project would also have 4,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor along 10th Avenue N. The ramp is proposed to be made of concrete and clad with aluminum panels on three sides.

Along 3rd Street, developers also proposed new landscaping with trees.

The lot currently has 80 parking spaces and primarily serves the Bassett Creek Business Center.

The ramp is planned to be started on this fall and finished next spring.

As the popular North Loop has continued to swell with additional housing and commercial businesses, parking has become a concern for both workers and residents.

Separately, United Properties is planning a seven-level parking garage inside an office-and-apartment development on what is now a surface lot in the 700 block of Washington Avenue N.

