A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to a long prison term for fatally shooting a woman while she fought with her boyfriend outside a north Minneapolis strip mall.

Nicholas A. Jefferson, of Minneapolis, was sentenced last week in Hennepin County District Court to a term topping 35 years in connection with the May 2017 killing of Iesha L. Wiley, 26, also of Minneapolis, near W. Broadway and Lyndale Avenue.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Jefferson will serve the first 23 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Wiley and her boyfriend, Marvel Williams, 30, were fighting when a witness heard Williams order someone in a car stopped nearby to shoot Wiley.

Authorities said gunfire came from the open passenger-side window.

Another witness said Jefferson shot Wiley while seated behind the wheel.

Williams, who testified against Jefferson, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender and was sentenced to a five-year term.