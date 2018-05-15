A State Patrol trooper and a Lakeville man were injured Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash near Interstate 35 in Lakeville, the patrol said.

In a Facebook post, the patrol said Sgt. Mike Krukowski, 35, of Oakdale, was driving a State Patrol sport-utility vehicle south on Kendrick Avenue near 205th Street when a driver speeding north on I-35 veered right, went through a freeway fence and crashed head-on into the squad, which was on a frontage road.

Tweets on the patrol’s Twitter page at 4:38 p.m., said Krukowski was pinned in the wreckage but was alert; a tweet about 15 minutes later, said he was being treated by paramedics in an ambulance.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, Wesley Paul Briggs, 29, had serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. It was not known whether he was wearing a seat belt.

Krukowski was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with noncritical injuries. He was wearing a seat belt when the crash happened.

It was not known yet whether alcohol played a role in the crash, the patrol said.