Thirty-five people were rescued after the ice they were fishing on off Park Point in Duluth broke free and floated out into Superior Bay.

Rescue personnel were called to the shore off 37th Street S. about 10 a.m. when the ice cracked away from shore and went adrift.

In less than an hour, firefighters and other rescue personnel using inflatable rescue boats had brought them safely to shore. “Successful rescue! All 35 fishermen safely back on shore,” Duluth firefighters Local 101 tweeted.

According to the Duluth News Tribune, strong winds contributed to the shore ice coming loose and floating out into the bay. Authorities cautioned that although the ice may be up to a foot thick, it’s still a time of year when active shipping and temperature fluctuations make it unstable.

STAFF REPORT