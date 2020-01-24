For its 30th annual celebration, the MLK Holiday Breakfast filled the Armory in Minneapolis to honor the life and legacy of slain civil rights activist the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The event, which had the theme of “Rise up: Standing together for positive change,” featured Eric Holder Jr., former U.S. attorney general. He and others spoke about how to carry King’s legacy forward. Proceeds from the event benefit the UNCF MLK Legacy Scholarship, which helps Minneapolis residents of African-American or Hispanic heritage with college.

























