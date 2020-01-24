For its 30th annual celebration, the MLK Holiday Breakfast filled the Armory in Minneapolis to honor the life and legacy of slain civil rights activist the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The event, which had the theme of “Rise up: Standing together for positive change,” featured Eric Holder Jr., former U.S. attorney general. He and others spoke about how to carry King’s legacy forward. Proceeds from the event benefit the UNCF MLK Legacy Scholarship, which helps Minneapolis residents of African-American or Hispanic heritage with college.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Gaga, Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, Lil Nas X win early Grammys
"A Star Is Born" is having a rebirth at the 2020 Grammys: After winning two honors at last year's show, the top-selling soundtrack won Lady Gaga two more awards Sunday.
Movies
'Bad Boys' outshines 'The Gentlemen' at box office
"Boys" trumped "Gentlemen" in movie theaters over the weekend as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's "Bad Boys for Life" easily remained the top ticket seller…
Music
Diddy calls out Grammys and demands change in fiery speech
Sean "Diddy" Combs called out the Grammy Awards for dissing rap and R&B stars in its major categories in a blazing speech that earned him a standing ovation from Beyoncé, Jay-Z and several other music industry players.
Music
Early list of Grammy Award winners
A list of winners so far in top categories at the 61th annual Grammy Awards.
Variety
They shared an abuser – now, two high-profile Twin Cities women are speaking out
Born of an unlikely friendship, a nonprofit formed by two Twin Cities women supports abuse survivors.