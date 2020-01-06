Three women have been charged as accomplices for allegedly helping a 39-year-old predatory offender repeatedly rape and assault a 21-year-old woman in a Forest Lake townhouse basement.

Two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree criminal sexual conduct were filed last week in Washington County District Court against Ta’yonna M. Mays, 29, of Brooklyn Park, Tina R. Peet, 51, of Forest Lake, and Alena J. Turner, 27, of Brooklyn Center.

All were charged by summons and are scheduled to be in court on Feb. 5. Court records list no attorney for them, and they were not immediately available Monday to respond to the allegations.

Charged earlier with first-degree criminal sexual conduct was Lawson T. Waples Ward, a 39-year-old predatory offender, who lived in the home where the two-hour assault allegedly occurred. Waples Ward, released on bail, contacted the Star Tribune by telephone Thursday but declined to speak on the record.

According to the criminal complaint against Waples Ward, the 21-year-old woman told police that on Nov. 16 he began engaging in sexual activity with her in the basement. Although she was uncomfortable, she said she did not tell him no.

The three women soon entered the basement, the charges continued. She was uneasy with the others present and wanted the sex to stop. Instead, the three women held the young woman by her arms and legs while Waples Ward assaulted her as she screamed for him to stop.

Waples Ward hit her with his hand and a paddle, and “asked her who her master was,” the complaint read. The 21-year-old said Waples Ward enjoyed sexual bondage and sadomasochism, the charges said.

Waples Ward’s criminal history in New Jersey includes at least one conviction for a sex offense, illegal weapons possession and robbery.