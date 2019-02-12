A Washington state pilot died in a three-vehicle highway crash shortly after he landed at a western Wisconsin airport, authorities said Monday.

Harry Skirm, 64, of Puyallup, Wash., was killed in the collision about 8 a.m. Friday on Hwy. 48 just east of Cumberland, according the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

Facebook members of an aviation group noted that Skirm worked as a commercial airline pilot and served in the Navy.

Skirm landed in Cumberland and was given an airport courtesy car while in Wisconsin, said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Skirm was driving west on Hwy. 48 about 3 miles from the airport, crossed the centerline and hit a truck being driven by Dennis Jergenson, 60, of nearby Comstock.

Another vehicle heading east, driven by Dennis Jacobson, 71, of Cumberland, struck the back of Jergenson’s truck.

Jacobson and passengers Pam Jacobson, 65, and Shaun Jacobson, 41, also of Cumberland, and Jergenson were checked by emergency personnel for injuries and released.

Authorities have yet to say why the car Skirm was driving had strayed into the wrong lane.