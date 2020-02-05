WASECA, Minn. ‑ A Waseca County judge on Tuesday set bail at $3 million for the man accused of shooting a Waseca police officer in the head and firing at two other officers.

Tyler R. Janovsky, 37, of Waseca, who is charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair for the brief bail-setting hearing. He’s being detained in the Oak Park Heights prison, which is the highest custody level in the state’s correctional system.

Law enforcement from the surrounding area packed the courtroom during the hearing while one of their own ­­­— Waseca police officer Arik Matson ­— continues to recover from his injuries.

Matson and three other officers were responding to a Jan. 6 call about a suspicious person in a Waseca neighborhood. During a foot chase, Janovsky allegedly shot Matson in the head and fired at two others.

Janovsky’s criminal record includes convictions for burglary, drug crimes, terroristic threats and accessory to murder. At the time of Matson’s shooting, he was wanted on charges involving methamphetamine production.

Matson is recovering in a facility for longer-term care.

Mary Lynn Smith