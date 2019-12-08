Three masked males, one of them with a gun, attempted to rob someone on the University of Minnesota campus before fleeing in a car early Sunday, according to the school.

The incident occurred about 12:45 a.m. near Harvard and Delaware streets, the university said in a public safety alert it posted online.

All three had on masks, one had a handgun, and they left the scene near Centennial Hall in a silver sedan.

No further information was disclosed about the perpetrators' descriptions or who they targeted.

Three nights earlier on campus and about six blocks to the northwest, there was another attempted robbery on campus, the school said.

In that incident about 10:25 p.m. Thursday near Pleasant Street and Pillsbury Drive, a single male suspect in all dark clothing implied he had a weapon. No additional details were disclosed.