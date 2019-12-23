There are now three lottery tickets sold in Minnesota that have hit for $1 million or more in less than a week, and officials are waiting for the winners to step up and claim their respective windfalls.

The latest in the lucky streak came during Saturday’s Powerball drawing, when a ticket bought in Big Lake at the Market Place Express off Hwy. 10 at 168th Street NW. matched the first five numbers drawn and earned its owner $1 million before taxes, the Minnesota Lottery announced Monday.

The ticket had the numbers 19-31-35-50-67, but it missed the Powerball of 14, which would have meant a $171 million pretax payout. The jackpot now stands at $183 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

A Powerball ticket bought in Mankato also came up a $1 million winner in last Wednesday night’s drawing. That ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip convenience store at 1549 E. Madison Av. and matched the first five numbers drawn: 14-18-26-39-68.

Powerball is offered twice a week in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Players select five numbers from 1 to 69 and a Powerball number from 1 to 26.

A lottery ticket sold in the Duluth area hit the jackpot in the Gopher 5 drawing on Dec. 16. That ticket was sold at the Hermantown General Store at 5105 Morris Thomas Road and bore all correct five numbers drawn: 4-14-23-31-34. The payout is $1,606,134.

Gopher 5 players choose five numbers from 1 to 47. The jackpot starts at $100,000 and increases as each drawing fails to yield a winner. Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Odds of hitting all five numbers are 1 in 1,533,939, according to lottery officials.

Whoever holds these tickets has a year to claim the prize — and yes, there are tax implications.

The retailers who sold the tickets each receive a $5,000 bonus.