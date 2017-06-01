Three adults were found dead Wednesday night in Andover and authorities suspect foul play, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anoka County deputies were dispatched at 7 p.m. to the 900 block of 139th Av. NW. on a welfare check made by a “concerned neighbor who had not seen the occupants of the home for a couple of days,” according to a news release.

The neighbor “found it odd that there wasn’t the usual activity happening at the home in question.”

As deputies arrived, they could not reach anyone inside the home, the news release said. The deputies then found the front door was unlocked and they entered the home.

“Deputies found three adults inside the home who were deceased. The deaths appeared to have been the result of foul play,” according to the news release.

The names of the victims are being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

Map: Anoka County deputies found the bodies in a home.

The Anoka County medical examiner’s office and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating.