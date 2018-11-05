Snagging a prime rooftop table on a summer evening will never be an issue for the next owner of a penthouse condo currently on the market.

The condo comes with its own private party-size deck with a killer view of the downtown skyline. Or, for a change of scenery, there’s another smaller deck overlooking northeast Minneapolis.

All together, it adds up to 800 square feet of private outdoor space seven floors above the street near Riverplace and the Mississippi River.

“That’s a huge feature and very unusual,” said Coldwell Banker listing agent Bruce Birkeland, of the condo’s outdoor-living options.

The rest of the 4,465-square-foot corner unit is pretty swanky, too, with floor-to-ceiling windows and even glass kitchen cabinets set in a window to maximize light and views. A large center island includes a built-in table and booth seating, creating a pub-like vibe, according to Birkeland.

The building, Village Lofts at St. Anthony Falls, was developed in 2002. This loft-style penthouse unit incorporates handcrafted custom materials, including rustic wood, concrete, frosted glass, steel, stone and a leather-floored library.

The penthouse condo is located on the top floor of Village Lofts at St. Anthony Falls in northeast Minneapolis.

“It’s very metropolitan with Manhattan-style finishes,” said Birkeland.

The penthouse comes with three bedrooms, including an owner’s suite with walk-in closet, and four bathrooms, plus three garage stalls. It’s priced at $3.2499 million, with HOA fees of $2,071 per month.

Bruce Birkeland, 612-414-3947, Coldwell Banker Burnet, has the listing.