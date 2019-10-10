Trendy? No, although they should be, because these restaurants been making diners happy for a half-century or more, an extraordinary track record.

Al’s Breakfast (1950), 413 14th Av. SE., Mpls., alsbreakfastmpls.com. Dinkytown’s 14-seat wake-up call.

Band Box Diner (1929), 729 E. 10th St., Mpls. Architecturally distinctive diner, awesome burgers.

Black Forest Inn (1965), 1 E. 26th St., blackforestinnmpls.com. German fare, lots of beer, a beloved patio.

Boca Chica Restaurante (1964), 11 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul, ­bocachicarestaurant.com. Lively Mexican-American cooking.

Cecil’s Deli (1949), 651 S. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, cecilsdeli.com. The Twin Cities’ oldest Jewish deli.

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres (1968), 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen, chanhassendt.com. Dinner (Chicken Chan!) and a show.

Convention Grill (1934), 3912 Sunnyside Road, Edina, ­conventiongrillmn.com. Burgers, malts and fries, for all ages.

David Fong’s (1958), 9329 Lyndale Av. S., Bloomington, davidfongs.com. Rat Pack-era Moo Goo Gai Pan.

DeGidio’s (1933), 425 W. 7th St., St. Paul, degidios.com. Laid-back Italian, friendly prices.

Flameburger (1955), 4800 Central Av. NE., Mpls., theflameburger.com. We-never-close breakfast all day (and night).

5-8 Club (1928), 5800 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., 5-8club.com. Claims ownership of the Juicy Lucy.

Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter (1966), 8390 Lofton Av., Stillwater, ­gasthausbavarianhunter.com. ­German, in the suburbs.

Jax Cafe (1933), 1928 University Av. NE., Mpls., jaxcafe.com. Classic Minnesota supper club, gracious garden.

Kramarczuk’s (1954), 215 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., kramarczuks.com. Eastern European favorites plus a meat market and deli.

Lindey’s Prime Steak House (1958), 3600 N. Snelling Av., Arden Hills, theplaceforsteak.com. No-nonsense suburban steakhouse.

Lord Fletcher’s Old Lake Lodge (1968), 3746 Sunset Drive, Spring Park, lordfletchers.com. Lake Minnetonka’s grande dame.

Lowell Inn (1927), 102 N. 2nd St., Stillwater, lowellinn.com. Old-world charm. Plus, fondue.

Mancini’s Char House (1948), 531 W. 7th St., St. Paul, mancinis.com. Vegas-meets-St. Paul.

Matt’s Bar, (1954), 3500 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., mattsbar.com. The other Jucy (they drop the “i”) Lucy originator. President Obama loved it.

Mayslack’s Bar and Grill (1955), 1428 NE. 4th St., Mpls., ­mayslacksbar.com. A roast beef sandwich for the ages.

Mickey’s Diner (1939), 36 W. 7th St., St. Paul, mickeysdiningcar.com. Historic greasy spoon, the soul of downtown St. Paul.

Monte Carlo (1906), 219 3rd Av. N., Mpls., montecarlomn.com. Pitch-perfect watering hole. Get the liver and onions.

Murray’s (1946), 26 S. 6th St., Mpls., murraysrestaurant.com. Home of the world-famous Silver Butter Knife Steak and other classics.

Stockmen’s Truck Stop (1954), 501 Farwell Av., St. Paul. Short-order cooking, performed 24/7/365 for 65 years.

Yarusso Bros. (1933), 635 Payne Av., St. Paul, yarussos.com. Wonderfully homey red-sauce Eye-talian.