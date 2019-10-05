A 17-year-old from St. Paul is the latest suspect charged in a group attack on a man outside of Target Field this summer.

Romez K. Brewer was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with one count each of first-degree robbery and third-degree riot.

Authorities have charged at least 19 other suspects in two brutal attacks that appeared to randomly target people in downtown Minneapolis who were vulnerable because they were alone, intoxicated or distracted.

According to the complaint: Surveillance footage captured the Aug. 3 attack and robbery. The victim was surrounded by several attackers, who allegedly punched him, threw him to the ground, threw planters on him, jumped on him, ripped off his pants and shoes and ransacked his pockets.

The victim was also run over with a bicycle.

Brewer allegedly told police that he jumped on the victim while the victim was on the ground, and was captured in the surveillance video.

The victim told police the suspects stole his iPhone X and bag. He said he broke a tooth and suffered bruising to his head, chest, arms and legs.

“Victim reported the injury to his chest felt as if a ‘horse stepped on him’ and he was now having pain when breathing,” the complaint said. “Victim also reported having difficulty moving his hands and finger, ringing in his ears, difficulty walking, and double vision as a result of the incident.”

The victim also allegedly told police he thought he was going to be sexually assaulted after the attackers took off his pants. Authorities previously said about 12 attackers were involved.

A second attack occurred Aug. 17 near 5th Street and Hennepin Avenue. One suspect is charged in both attacks.

The victim in that case told police he left a bar downtown and was using his phone when a group surrounded him. The attackers kicked and punched him until he was unconscious and robbed him.

He was later diagnosed with a concussion, court documents said.

