The addition last week of former Vice President Joe Biden bumped the roster of presidential candidates to 22: 20 Democrats and two Republicans, including President Donald Trump, who never stopped running.

In the 282 days between now and the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, debates, gaffes and fundraising woes will whittle the field and even more people could enter the race. Here’s a look at the current lineup.

DEMOCRATS

Joe Biden, former vice president

He topped polls even before making his bid official. His eight years at President Obama’s side could help, but he has a long, complex record. He raised $6.3 million in 24 hours, the biggest first-day haul of any 2020 candidate.

Cory Booker, U.S. senator, New Jersey

He hasn’t had a breakthrough moment, but his strategy is to build support gradually at small events, reinforced by a solid ground game. He’s hoping for an Iowa surprise: His grandmother was born and raised in Des Moines.

Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Ind., mayor

Without elaborating, Trump has said he’s “rooting for” the gay military veteran, 37. He’s got early buzz, eclipsing Beto O’Rourke, and voters are learning to say his name (Boot edge edge). He has raised a respectable $7 million.

Julián Castro, former housing secretary

One of two Texans running, he’s made immigration a top issue and a way to draw contrasts with Trump. He wants to allow entry to the U.S. without documentation. The ex-San Antonio mayor stresses executive experience.

John Delaney, former U.S. rep., Maryland

He announced his candidacy way back in July 2017 and has campaigned diligently, visiting all 99 Iowa counties. He’s largely underwriting his campaign and calls himself an optimist despite polls that show negligible support.

Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. rep., Hawaii

She’ll be on the debate stage in June after hitting the 65,000-donor threshold. Her background includes Army National Guard service in Iraq. She apologized soon after announcing for past criticism of the LGBTQ community.

Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. senator, New York

Her role in pressing Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., to resign after misconduct allegations hurt her with some donors. “We all miss him,” she said this month in Iowa. She says Biden must “directly answer to voters” on similar allegations.

Kamala Harris, U.S. senator, California

To the surprise of some, she has outpaced Sen. Elizabeth Warren in fundraising and many polls — though all of the race’s women lag male candidates in surveys. Will she win the votes of black women, a powerful Democratic force?

John Hickenlooper, ex-governor, Colorado

He has lamented the difficulty of getting media attention in a field of political celebrities but believes his quirky approach is catching on. Ties to business and his defense of fracking could be impediments, but he says he can build coalitions.

Jay Inslee, Washington governor

Single-issue candidates don’t always fare well, but his focus on climate change could cement support among younger voters if they show up for primaries. In 2018, 35% of voters aged 18 to 29 cast ballots — way up from 2014.

Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator, Minnesota

Her focus has been on Midwest states that went for Trump in 2016. Her path has been centrist. Talk of staff issues has abated, but Biden’s entry raises a key question: Are their philosophies too similar for her to beat him?

Wayne Messam, Miramar, Fla., mayor

The son of Jamaican immigrants is basing his long-shot campaign on calls for erasing student-loan debt and strengthening gun laws. Some presidential runs are intended to build a national reputation for future campaigns.

Seth Moulton, U.S. rep., Massachusetts

He joined the race April 22 and must scramble to raise money, enhance his profile and hire staff. He’s used to being an underdog; he tried to oust House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. New Hampshire holds the first primary and is next door.

Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. rep., Texas

Remember when he was expected to be a giant killer after his formidable fundraising and narrow loss to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz? That luster has faded a bit, but his upbeat message could attract disillusioned voters.

Tim Ryan, U.S. rep., Ohio

Another addition to the Midwest/Rust Belt candidate caucus, he’s positioning himself as an alternative to “superstar” campaigns. He rejects a shift toward socialist ideas and says free markets will sustain the economy.

Bernie Sanders, U.S. senator, Vermont

The 2016 runner-up has dominated the money race and originated ideas like Medicare for all and free college that some rivals — and liberal voters — embrace. A democratic socialist, he just revealed he’s a millionaire.

Eric Swalwell, U.S. rep., California

You’ve probably seen him on cable TV using his prosecutor background and Judiciary and Intelligence committee membership to discuss Trump probes. He has promised to select a female running mate, would ban assault weapons.

Elizabeth Warren U.S. senator, Massachusetts

She’s been rolling out policy ideas: Break up tech giants, expand child care, invest in low-income housing. It’s a way to highlight her Harvard-professor background. She was tied with Harris at 6% in an Iowa poll last week.

Marianne Williamson, author and lecturer

This self-help writer wants to heal America’s soul. Her candidacy isn’t totally out of left field: She ran for Congress in 2014. She has policy ideas, such as a $100 billion slavery reparation fund, and criticizes the “new aristocracy.”

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

His big idea is a government-funded universal basic income. He supports Medicare for all and what he calls “human-centered capitalism” focused on workers’ well-being. He was here in January and returns May 5.

REPUBLICANS

Donald Trump, 45th U.S. president

He began raising money and holding rallies for his re-election immediately after taking office. He lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and wants to avoid that in 2020. His woes are plentiful; his base reliable.

William Weld, ex-governor, Massachusetts

Trump’s primary challenger, the 2016 Libertarian Party vice-presidential nominee, is banking on a New Hampshire win. He’s counting on independent voters, GOP women and others who are fed up with the incumbent.