BAKED PRODUCTS
YEAST BREAD, PLAIN DOUGH
White, no seeds: Carol Marsh, Duluth.
Herb: James Lind, Minnetonka.
Whole wheat or graham: Linda Wendland, Chaska.
Raisin or dried cranberry: Sharon Su, Rochester.
Bread, whole grains: John Perhay, Savage.
Bread, rye: Joan Kinsley, Minneapolis
Artisan, sourdough or other non-ethnic: Charlie Lucas, Minneapolis
Beer Bread, using Minnesota craft beer: James Lind, Minnetonka
Dinner rolls, whole grain: Heather Zarrett, Champlin.
Dinner rolls, white, such as clover leaf, finger rolls, etc.: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis
YEAST BREAD, SWEET DOUGH
Sweepstakes, yeast breads, plain dough: John Perhay, Savage
Coffee cake (no rings): Elaine Janas, Minneapolis.
Sweet rolls, without fruit or nuts: Patty Bjorklund, South St. Paul.
Sweet rolls, containing fruit or nuts: Melissa Findlay-Lampkin, Minneapolis
Coffee ring (ring shape only): Cara Kyle, Hugo
Coffee cake, pull-apart: Melissa Findlay-Lampkin, Minneapolis
Sweepstakes, yeast breads, sweet dough: Cara Kyle, Hugo
QUICK BREADS
Banana bread, no additions: Marissa Weiss, Plymouth
Lemon bread, no additions, no icing: Kara Winter, St. Paul
Not otherwise specified, bread, label flavor: Eric Sperlin, Minneapolis
Nut bread, no fruit or chips to be included: Pat Camillo, Minneapolis
Coffee cake: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis
Vegetable bread: Candace Freeman, Melrose
Muffins, apple: Susan Smart, Rosemount
Muffins, poppy seed, no fruit, chips, nuts or vegetable: April Weinreich, Wahkon
Muffins, oatmeal, no fruit, chips, nuts or vegetable: Elizabeth Connaughty, Rosemount
Muffins, vegetable: Debbie Ellingboe, Wayzata
Bundt type coffee cake: Candace Freeman, Melrose
Scones: Emily Misgen, Faribault
Sweepstakes, quick breads: Candace Freeman, Melrose
EGG CAKE
Angel food: Lauri Perrella, St. Paul
Chiffon: Sharon Su, Rochester
Chocolate chiffon: Ruth Glende, St. Paul
Sponge: Nancy Dosen, Minneapolis
Sweepstakes, egg cakes: Ruth Glende, St. Paul
CAKE, FAT OR COOKING OIL
Decorated cupcakes, "Minnesota Sports:" Megan Boe, Minneapolis
Three or more layers: Catherine Long, Minneapolis
White: Paula Winfield, Fridley
Chocolate: Dahna Jacobson, Minneapolis
Pound or loaf: Lois Thielen, Grey Eagle
Light Bundt: Georgy Kearney, Minneapolis
Dark Bundt: Molly O'Brien, Woodbury
Vegetable or fruit type: Melissa Findlay-Lampkin, Minneapolis
Sweepstakes, cakes with fat or cooking oil: Georgy Kearney, Minneapolis
Grand cake sweepstakes (best cake of the fair): Georgy Kearney, Minneapolis
COOKIES AND BARS
Chocolate chip cookies, no fruits or nuts: Erin McKenna, Chaska
Chocolate chip cookies, with nuts, no fruit: Aya Johnson, St. Paul
Chocolate chip cookies, with oatmeal: Kathy Srader, Apple Valley
Thumbprint: Lisa Kallemeyn, Champlin
Light, rolled flat, no frosting: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Dark, rolled flat, no frosting: Alisha Ostlund, Forest Lake
Ice box (refrigerator cookies): Alisha Ostlund, Forest Lake
Ball type, not flattened before baking: Linda Leggett, St. Paul
Light, drop: Courtney Houck, Hopkins
Dark, drop: Darci Boyum, Northfield
Peanut butter, no additions: Nadia Drokina, Plymouth
Sandwich: Karen Kaus, Plymouth
Light, ball type, flattened before baking: Cassandra Busch, Bloomington
Dark, ball type, flattened before baking: Maggie Engel, Inver Grove
Oatmeal, no fruits, nuts or chips or icing: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Decorated cookies — Minnesota Gardens: Michele Lawrence, Prior Lake
Bars, cake-type or "single layer," with or without topping: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Bars, layered, no lemon: Elizabeth Connaughty, Rosemount
Chocolate brownies, plain, no frosting: Krista Altendahl, St. Paul
Chocolate brownies with nuts, chips and/or frosting: Krista Altendahl St. Paul
Shortbread cookies: Judy Olson, Braham
Sweepstakes, cookies and bars: Karen Kaus, Plymouth
PIES
Apple: Carrie Reierson, Brainerd
Creative apple: Susan Gauthier, Hopkins
Blueberry: Rob Kvilhaug, Minneapolis
Sweepstakes, pies: Carrie Reierson, Brainerd
ETHNIC BAKING
Ethnic baking, cookies, including krumkake, polvorones, kourambiethes, etc.: Lauri Perrella, St. Paul
Ethnic baking, bread — including French, Italian, challah, naan, etc.: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville
Ethnic baking, crisp bread or crackers: Amy Ellenberger, St. Paul
Ethnic Baking, Cake: Renee Janas-Johnson, Brooklyn Park
Ethnic Baking, Not otherwise specified, such as rosettes, lefse, baklava: Daniel Dee, Roseville
Sweepstakes, ethnic baking: Daniel Dee, Roseville
GLUTEN-FREE BAKING
Quick bread loaf: Nick Heisick, St. Louis Park
Gluten-free — Scones or muffins: Alexis Walstad, St. Paul
Cookies or bars: Rachel Memelink, Richfield
Cake: Mary Horoshak, Fridley
Yeast bread or rolls: Alexis Walstad, St. Paul
Sweepstakes, gluten-free baking: Alexis Walstad, St. Paul
SPECIAL CONTESTS
Vegan main dish competition: Isabella Granse, Minneapolis
Wild rice soup: Christopher Vincent, St. Francis
Cake decorating dontest: My Favorite Exhibits at the Minnesota State Fair: Thanna Goff, Golden Valley
Family heirloom recipe competition: Paul Coffey, Inver Grove Heights
Red Star Yeast class: Cara Kyle, Hugo
Red Star Yeast Class: John Perhay, Savage
Les Dames d'Escoffier International: Georgy Kearney, Minneapolis
Peterson Memorial Award: Carrie Reierson, Brainerd
American Pie Council: Carrie Reierson Brainerd
Braham Pie Day, of Braham, Minn., the "Homemade Pie Capital of Minnesota:"
Carrie Reierson, Brainerd
Ingebretsen's Scandinavian Gifts: Amy Ellenberger, St. Paul
American Swedish Institute: Daniel Dee, Roseville
Catherine Hanley Ethnic Baking Award: Daniel Dee, Roseville
Florence Brammer: Isabella Granse
CANNING
FRUITS
Applesauce, no other additions other than sugar: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth
Fruit, unsweetened: Gwendolyn Swenson, North Branch
Syrup-packed fruit: Jenene Drentlaw, South St. Paul
Fruit syrup, single fruit, just liquid: Teresa Craig, Elk River
JELLIES
Apple: Robert Crook, Duluth
Blackberry: Kim Narveson, Minnetonka
Cherry: Robert Crook, Duluth
Choke cherry: Alice Pickering, Cedar
Crabapple: Kirsten Zerhusen, Minnetonka
Currant: Rita Knudson, Golden Valley
Grape: Kim Narveson, Minnetonka
Herb, or herb combo (other than mint): Becky Hoffmann, Minneapolis
Mint: Lily Dempsey, Maplewood
Pepper (small pieces permitted): Mark Wells, Bloomington
Plum: Kerry Matthews, Lakeville
Red raspberry: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Strawberry: Michelle Jost, St. Paul
Wild fruit: Jean Reuteler, Jordan
Wine or fruit and wine: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth
Combination of fresh fruits: Shanta Hejmadi, Minneapolis
Not otherwise specified: Gilbert Mros, Roseville
JAMS
Fruit with heat or spice coming from peppers: Jerry Nowlin, Minneapolis
Apricot: Kathleen Anderson, Elk River
Black raspberry: Lisa Dawn Pepper, Bemidji
Blackberry: Rhonda Olson, Mora
Blueberry: Patricia Kessler, Minneapolis
Cherry: Susan Browender, St. Paul
Orange marmalade: Kim Narveson, Minnetonka
Citrus marmalade: Janice Rideout, Minneapolis
Nectarine: Michelle Colton, Edina
Peach: Mary Carlson, Arden Hills
Pear: Kerry Matthews, Lakeville
Plum: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth
Red raspberry: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Rhubarb: DeAnn Kautzmann, Minneapolis
Strawberry: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Wild fruit: Rachel Yahnke, Bloomington
Fruit, with additional flavors and/or spice: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Rhubarb with other fruit: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Multi-fruit combinations, with no spice or flavorings: Teresa Craig, Elk River
No sugar jam: Alicia Swenson, Hastings
Fruit and wine or liquor: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove
Not otherwise specified: Kim Mueller, Shakopee
BUTTERS
Apple: Rachel Yahnke, Bloomington
Not otherwise specified, no pumpkin: Rachel Yahnke, Bloomington
RELISHES
Picante or salsa, mild: Lee Branstad, Pequot Lakes
Picante or salsa, hot: Heather Olson, Andover
Chutney, fruit: DeAnn Kautzmann, Minneapolis
Chili sauce: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Barbecue sauce, non-traditional style: Teresa Craig, Elk River
Barbecue sauce traditional style: Steve Sharp, Lakeville
Corn relish: Scot Smith, Minneapolis
Pepper relish: Scot Smith, Minneapolis
Cucumber relish: Katherine Anderson, Edina
Zucchini relish: Scot Smith, Minneapolis
Not otherwise specified: Dan Wolfgram, Cottage Grove
PICKLES
Beet: Gwendolyn Swenson, North Branch
Bean: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Bread and butter, sweet: Jerry Nowlin, Minneapolis
Cuke, sweet: Kathy Lee, Mounds View
Dill: Linda Lamosse, Blaine
Dill, with garlic: Hillary Becchetti, Lino Lakes
Dill, with other vegetables and/or spices: Dave Carlson, Cambridge
Dill, hot: Alicia Swenson, Hastings
Peppers, sweet: Mary Von Fischer, St. Paul
Peppers, hot: Amy Munsinger, Lonsdale
Sauerkraut (heat-processed): Benjamin James, St. Paul
Watermelon rind, sweet: Kerry Kelzenberg, Bloomington
Not otherwise specified, single vegetable or mixed vegetables: Gwendolyn Swenson, North Branch
Display of non-herbed flavored vinegars: Daniel Sussman, Robbinsdale
Display of herbed vinegars: Elaine Larson, Maple Plain
TOMATOES
Tomatoes: Scot Smith, Minneapolis
Tomato mixture: Thomas Olson, Mora
Tomato juice: Linda Lamosse, Blaine
DRIED ITEMS
Dried Fruit: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth
Dried vegetables: Ted Narveson, Minnetonka
Dried herbs: Jodi Stee, St. Paul
Jerky: Kurt Zinda, Plymouth
SPECIAL CONTESTS
Gedney Foods Co./ best dill pickle flavor: Ann Maristuen, Lino Lakes
Best hot and savory dill pickle: Teresa Craig, Elk River
Gedney Foods Co./best dill pickle recipe: Doris and Terry Heilman-Harstad, Fridley
Gedney Foods Co./ best flavorful relish: Therese Weierke, Champlin
Gedney Foods Co./ best vegetable: Doris and Terry Heilman-Harstad, Fridley
Canning with Mrs. Wages (jam): Susan Lindberg, Minneapolis
MAPLE SYRUP
Golden maple syrup: William Heussler, Wayzata
Amber maple syrup/rich flavor: Cody Waletzko, North Branch
Dark maple syrup/robust flavor: Cody Waletzko, North Branch
Very dark maple syrup/strong flavor: Tommy Traxler, Henderson
Mrs. Wages Blue Ribbon (best in show, jellies and jams): Rita Knudson, Golden Valley
Mrs. Wages Blue Ribbon (best in show, relish): Katherine Anderson, Edina
Mrs. Wages Blue Ribbon (best in show, pickles): Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Minnesota Maple Syrup Producers Award: Cody Waletzko, North Branch
HONEY AND APIARY PRODUCTS
LIQUID HONEY
White honey: Brenden Nickels, Minneapolis
Light amber honey: Chris Endres, Eden Prairie
Liquid (Extracted) Honey: Karen Skallet, Andover
GRANULATED HONEY
Creamed honey, natural flavor: Warren Schave, Wyoming
Creamed honey, fruit flavored: Warren Schave, Wyoming
Creamed honey, cinnamon flavored: Warren Schave, Wyoming
HONEY YEAST BREADS
White: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis
Cinnamon raisin: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Challah: Kim Narveson, Minnetonka
Rye: James Lind, Minnetonka
Multigrain: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley
Dinner rolls: James Lind, Minnetonka
Sweet rolls: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis
HONEY QUICK BREADS
Fruit muffins: Susan Brown, Minneapolis
Oatmeal muffins: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville
Scones: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville
Banana bread: Marjorie Johnson, Robbinsdale
Gluten free muffins: Alex Kirsch, Minneapolis
UNFROSTED HONEY CAKES
Carrot: Marjorie Johnson, Robbinsdale
Chiffon or sponge cake: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville
MN HOBBY BEEKEEPERS AWARD
Honey Caramels: Meg Nodzon, St. Paul
HONEY COOKIES AND BARS
Peanut butter cookies: Kim Kaiser, Minneapolis
Fruit bars: Shannon Drury, Minneapolis
HONEY PASTRIES
Apple pie: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley
Double crust fruit pie: Mary Johnson, Apple Valley
Pecan pie: Candace Freeman, Melrose
Baked cheese cake: Meg Nodzon, St. Paul
Baklava: Amy Akbay, North Oaks
HONEY TREATS AND GRANOLA
Snack mix: Jennifer Branchaw, Blaine
Energy or granola bar: Candace Freeman, Melrose
Honey caramel popcorn: Joyce Lacey, Ashby
Honey baked nuts: Ted Narveson, Minnetonka
Honey granola: Julie Roseth, Big Lake
HONEY BEVERAGES
Honey lemonade: Kerry Kelzenberg, Bloomington
HONEY BUTTERS AND SPREADS
Flavored honey butter: Dianna Hughes, Stanchfield
Fruit preserve or jam, processed: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove
HONEY FRUITS AND PICKLED VEGETABLES
Peaches, plain or spiced: Natalya Singer, Lakeville
Any pickled vegetable or fruit relish: Julie Roseth, Big Lake
Any other canned fruit: Natalya Singer, Lakeville
HONEY SALAD DRESSING OR DIPS
Russian or French-style dressing: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville
Tomato salsa, canned: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove
Fruit or veggie salsa: Kim Narveson, Minnetonka
Vinaigrette: Rose Marie Leslie, Minneapolis
HONEY MEAT SAUCES
Barbecue sauce: Jonathan Hopkins, Big Lake
Mustard sauce: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove
Sweepstakes, honey food products: Dianna Hughes, Stanchfield