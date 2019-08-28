BAKED PRODUCTS

YEAST BREAD, PLAIN DOUGH

White, no seeds: Carol Marsh, Duluth.

Herb: James Lind, Minnetonka.

Whole wheat or graham: Linda Wendland, Chaska.

Raisin or dried cranberry: Sharon Su, Rochester.

Bread, whole grains: John Perhay, Savage.

Bread, rye: Joan Kinsley, Minneapolis

Artisan, sourdough or other non-ethnic: Charlie Lucas, Minneapolis

Beer Bread, using Minnesota craft beer: James Lind, Minnetonka

Dinner rolls, whole grain: Heather Zarrett, Champlin.

Dinner rolls, white, such as clover leaf, finger rolls, etc.: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis

YEAST BREAD, SWEET DOUGH

Sweepstakes, yeast breads, plain dough: John Perhay, Savage

Coffee cake (no rings): Elaine Janas, Minneapolis.

Sweet rolls, without fruit or nuts: Patty Bjorklund, South St. Paul.

Sweet rolls, containing fruit or nuts: Melissa Findlay-Lampkin, Minneapolis

Coffee ring (ring shape only): Cara Kyle, Hugo

Coffee cake, pull-apart: Melissa Findlay-Lampkin, Minneapolis

Sweepstakes, yeast breads, sweet dough: Cara Kyle, Hugo

QUICK BREADS

Banana bread, no additions: Marissa Weiss, Plymouth

Lemon bread, no additions, no icing: Kara Winter, St. Paul

Not otherwise specified, bread, label flavor: Eric Sperlin, Minneapolis

Nut bread, no fruit or chips to be included: Pat Camillo, Minneapolis

Coffee cake: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis

Vegetable bread: Candace Freeman, Melrose

Muffins, apple: Susan Smart, Rosemount

Muffins, poppy seed, no fruit, chips, nuts or vegetable: April Weinreich, Wahkon

Muffins, oatmeal, no fruit, chips, nuts or vegetable: Elizabeth Connaughty, Rosemount

Muffins, vegetable: Debbie Ellingboe, Wayzata

Bundt type coffee cake: Candace Freeman, Melrose

Scones: Emily Misgen, Faribault

Sweepstakes, quick breads: Candace Freeman, Melrose

EGG CAKE

Angel food: Lauri Perrella, St. Paul

Chiffon: Sharon Su, Rochester

Chocolate chiffon: Ruth Glende, St. Paul

Sponge: Nancy Dosen, Minneapolis

Sweepstakes, egg cakes: Ruth Glende, St. Paul

CAKE, FAT OR COOKING OIL

Decorated cupcakes, "Minnesota Sports:" Megan Boe, Minneapolis

Three or more layers: Catherine Long, Minneapolis

White: Paula Winfield, Fridley

Chocolate: Dahna Jacobson, Minneapolis

Pound or loaf: Lois Thielen, Grey Eagle

Light Bundt: Georgy Kearney, Minneapolis

Dark Bundt: Molly O'Brien, Woodbury

Vegetable or fruit type: Melissa Findlay-Lampkin, Minneapolis

Sweepstakes, cakes with fat or cooking oil: Georgy Kearney, Minneapolis

Grand cake sweepstakes (best cake of the fair): Georgy Kearney, Minneapolis

COOKIES AND BARS

Chocolate chip cookies, no fruits or nuts: Erin McKenna, Chaska

Chocolate chip cookies, with nuts, no fruit: Aya Johnson, St. Paul

Chocolate chip cookies, with oatmeal: Kathy Srader, Apple Valley

Thumbprint: Lisa Kallemeyn, Champlin

Light, rolled flat, no frosting: Karen Cope, Minneapolis

Dark, rolled flat, no frosting: Alisha Ostlund, Forest Lake

Ice box (refrigerator cookies): Alisha Ostlund, Forest Lake

Ball type, not flattened before baking: Linda Leggett, St. Paul

Light, drop: Courtney Houck, Hopkins

Dark, drop: Darci Boyum, Northfield

Peanut butter, no additions: Nadia Drokina, Plymouth

Sandwich: Karen Kaus, Plymouth

Light, ball type, flattened before baking: Cassandra Busch, Bloomington

Dark, ball type, flattened before baking: Maggie Engel, Inver Grove

Oatmeal, no fruits, nuts or chips or icing: Karen Cope, Minneapolis

Decorated cookies — Minnesota Gardens: Michele Lawrence, Prior Lake

Bars, cake-type or "single layer," with or without topping: Karen Cope, Minneapolis

Bars, layered, no lemon: Elizabeth Connaughty, Rosemount

Chocolate brownies, plain, no frosting: Krista Altendahl, St. Paul

Chocolate brownies with nuts, chips and/or frosting: Krista Altendahl St. Paul

Shortbread cookies: Judy Olson, Braham

Sweepstakes, cookies and bars: Karen Kaus, Plymouth

PIES

Apple: Carrie Reierson, Brainerd

Creative apple: Susan Gauthier, Hopkins

Blueberry: Rob Kvilhaug, Minneapolis

Sweepstakes, pies: Carrie Reierson, Brainerd

ETHNIC BAKING

Ethnic baking, cookies, including krumkake, polvorones, kourambiethes, etc.: Lauri Perrella, St. Paul

Ethnic baking, bread — including French, Italian, challah, naan, etc.: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville

Ethnic baking, crisp bread or crackers: Amy Ellenberger, St. Paul

Ethnic Baking, Cake: Renee Janas-Johnson, Brooklyn Park

Ethnic Baking, Not otherwise specified, such as rosettes, lefse, baklava: Daniel Dee, Roseville

Sweepstakes, ethnic baking: Daniel Dee, Roseville

GLUTEN-FREE BAKING

Quick bread loaf: Nick Heisick, St. Louis Park

Gluten-free — Scones or muffins: Alexis Walstad, St. Paul

Cookies or bars: Rachel Memelink, Richfield

Cake: Mary Horoshak, Fridley

Yeast bread or rolls: Alexis Walstad, St. Paul

Sweepstakes, gluten-free baking: Alexis Walstad, St. Paul

SPECIAL CONTESTS

Vegan main dish competition: Isabella Granse, Minneapolis

Wild rice soup: Christopher Vincent, St. Francis

Cake decorating dontest: My Favorite Exhibits at the Minnesota State Fair: Thanna Goff, Golden Valley

Family heirloom recipe competition: Paul Coffey, Inver Grove Heights

Red Star Yeast class: Cara Kyle, Hugo

Red Star Yeast Class: John Perhay, Savage

Les Dames d'Escoffier International: Georgy Kearney, Minneapolis

Peterson Memorial Award: Carrie Reierson, Brainerd

American Pie Council: Carrie Reierson Brainerd

Braham Pie Day, of Braham, Minn., the "Homemade Pie Capital of Minnesota:"

Carrie Reierson, Brainerd

Ingebretsen's Scandinavian Gifts: Amy Ellenberger, St. Paul

American Swedish Institute: Daniel Dee, Roseville

Catherine Hanley Ethnic Baking Award: Daniel Dee, Roseville

Florence Brammer: Isabella Granse

CANNING

FRUITS

Applesauce, no other additions other than sugar: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth

Fruit, unsweetened: Gwendolyn Swenson, North Branch

Syrup-packed fruit: Jenene Drentlaw, South St. Paul

Fruit syrup, single fruit, just liquid: Teresa Craig, Elk River

JELLIES

Apple: Robert Crook, Duluth

Blackberry: Kim Narveson, Minnetonka

Cherry: Robert Crook, Duluth

Choke cherry: Alice Pickering, Cedar

Crabapple: Kirsten Zerhusen, Minnetonka

Currant: Rita Knudson, Golden Valley

Grape: Kim Narveson, Minnetonka

Herb, or herb combo (other than mint): Becky Hoffmann, Minneapolis

Mint: Lily Dempsey, Maplewood

Pepper (small pieces permitted): Mark Wells, Bloomington

Plum: Kerry Matthews, Lakeville

Red raspberry: Barb Schaller, Burnsville

Strawberry: Michelle Jost, St. Paul

Wild fruit: Jean Reuteler, Jordan

Wine or fruit and wine: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth

Combination of fresh fruits: Shanta Hejmadi, Minneapolis

Not otherwise specified: Gilbert Mros, Roseville

JAMS

Fruit with heat or spice coming from peppers: Jerry Nowlin, Minneapolis

Apricot: Kathleen Anderson, Elk River

Black raspberry: Lisa Dawn Pepper, Bemidji

Blackberry: Rhonda Olson, Mora

Blueberry: Patricia Kessler, Minneapolis

Cherry: Susan Browender, St. Paul

Orange marmalade: Kim Narveson, Minnetonka

Citrus marmalade: Janice Rideout, Minneapolis

Nectarine: Michelle Colton, Edina

Peach: Mary Carlson, Arden Hills

Pear: Kerry Matthews, Lakeville

Plum: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth

Red raspberry: Barb Schaller, Burnsville

Rhubarb: DeAnn Kautzmann, Minneapolis

Strawberry: Barb Schaller, Burnsville

Wild fruit: Rachel Yahnke, Bloomington

Fruit, with additional flavors and/or spice: Barb Schaller, Burnsville

Rhubarb with other fruit: Barb Schaller, Burnsville

Multi-fruit combinations, with no spice or flavorings: Teresa Craig, Elk River

No sugar jam: Alicia Swenson, Hastings

Fruit and wine or liquor: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove

Not otherwise specified: Kim Mueller, Shakopee

BUTTERS

Apple: Rachel Yahnke, Bloomington

Not otherwise specified, no pumpkin: Rachel Yahnke, Bloomington

RELISHES

Picante or salsa, mild: Lee Branstad, Pequot Lakes

Picante or salsa, hot: Heather Olson, Andover

Chutney, fruit: DeAnn Kautzmann, Minneapolis

Chili sauce: Barb Schaller, Burnsville

Barbecue sauce, non-traditional style: Teresa Craig, Elk River

Barbecue sauce traditional style: Steve Sharp, Lakeville

Corn relish: Scot Smith, Minneapolis

Pepper relish: Scot Smith, Minneapolis

Cucumber relish: Katherine Anderson, Edina

Zucchini relish: Scot Smith, Minneapolis

Not otherwise specified: Dan Wolfgram, Cottage Grove

PICKLES

Beet: Gwendolyn Swenson, North Branch

Bean: Barb Schaller, Burnsville

Bread and butter, sweet: Jerry Nowlin, Minneapolis

Cuke, sweet: Kathy Lee, Mounds View

Dill: Linda Lamosse, Blaine

Dill, with garlic: Hillary Becchetti, Lino Lakes

Dill, with other vegetables and/or spices: Dave Carlson, Cambridge

Dill, hot: Alicia Swenson, Hastings

Peppers, sweet: Mary Von Fischer, St. Paul

Peppers, hot: Amy Munsinger, Lonsdale

Sauerkraut (heat-processed): Benjamin James, St. Paul

Watermelon rind, sweet: Kerry Kelzenberg, Bloomington

Not otherwise specified, single vegetable or mixed vegetables: Gwendolyn Swenson, North Branch

Display of non-herbed flavored vinegars: Daniel Sussman, Robbinsdale

Display of herbed vinegars: Elaine Larson, Maple Plain

TOMATOES

Tomatoes: Scot Smith, Minneapolis

Tomato mixture: Thomas Olson, Mora

Tomato juice: Linda Lamosse, Blaine

DRIED ITEMS

Dried Fruit: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth

Dried vegetables: Ted Narveson, Minnetonka

Dried herbs: Jodi Stee, St. Paul

Jerky: Kurt Zinda, Plymouth

SPECIAL CONTESTS

Gedney Foods Co./ best dill pickle flavor: Ann Maristuen, Lino Lakes

Best hot and savory dill pickle: Teresa Craig, Elk River

Gedney Foods Co./best dill pickle recipe: Doris and Terry Heilman-Harstad, Fridley

Gedney Foods Co./ best flavorful relish: Therese Weierke, Champlin

Gedney Foods Co./ best vegetable: Doris and Terry Heilman-Harstad, Fridley

Canning with Mrs. Wages (jam): Susan Lindberg, Minneapolis

MAPLE SYRUP

Golden maple syrup: William Heussler, Wayzata

Amber maple syrup/rich flavor: Cody Waletzko, North Branch

Dark maple syrup/robust flavor: Cody Waletzko, North Branch

Very dark maple syrup/strong flavor: Tommy Traxler, Henderson

Mrs. Wages Blue Ribbon (best in show, jellies and jams): Rita Knudson, Golden Valley

Mrs. Wages Blue Ribbon (best in show, relish): Katherine Anderson, Edina

Mrs. Wages Blue Ribbon (best in show, pickles): Barb Schaller, Burnsville

Minnesota Maple Syrup Producers Award: Cody Waletzko, North Branch

HONEY AND APIARY PRODUCTS

LIQUID HONEY

White honey: Brenden Nickels, Minneapolis

Light amber honey: Chris Endres, Eden Prairie

Liquid (Extracted) Honey: Karen Skallet, Andover

GRANULATED HONEY

Creamed honey, natural flavor: Warren Schave, Wyoming

Creamed honey, fruit flavored: Warren Schave, Wyoming

Creamed honey, cinnamon flavored: Warren Schave, Wyoming

HONEY YEAST BREADS

White: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis

Cinnamon raisin: Karen Cope, Minneapolis

Challah: Kim Narveson, Minnetonka

Rye: James Lind, Minnetonka

Multigrain: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley

Dinner rolls: James Lind, Minnetonka

Sweet rolls: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis

HONEY QUICK BREADS

Fruit muffins: Susan Brown, Minneapolis

Oatmeal muffins: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville

Scones: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville

Banana bread: Marjorie Johnson, Robbinsdale

Gluten free muffins: Alex Kirsch, Minneapolis

UNFROSTED HONEY CAKES

Carrot: Marjorie Johnson, Robbinsdale

Chiffon or sponge cake: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville

MN HOBBY BEEKEEPERS AWARD

Honey Caramels: Meg Nodzon, St. Paul

HONEY COOKIES AND BARS

Peanut butter cookies: Kim Kaiser, Minneapolis

Fruit bars: Shannon Drury, Minneapolis

HONEY PASTRIES

Apple pie: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley

Double crust fruit pie: Mary Johnson, Apple Valley

Pecan pie: Candace Freeman, Melrose

Baked cheese cake: Meg Nodzon, St. Paul

Baklava: Amy Akbay, North Oaks

HONEY TREATS AND GRANOLA

Snack mix: Jennifer Branchaw, Blaine

Energy or granola bar: Candace Freeman, Melrose

Honey caramel popcorn: Joyce Lacey, Ashby

Honey baked nuts: Ted Narveson, Minnetonka

Honey granola: Julie Roseth, Big Lake

HONEY BEVERAGES

Honey lemonade: Kerry Kelzenberg, Bloomington

HONEY BUTTERS AND SPREADS

Flavored honey butter: Dianna Hughes, Stanchfield

Fruit preserve or jam, processed: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove

HONEY FRUITS AND PICKLED VEGETABLES

Peaches, plain or spiced: Natalya Singer, Lakeville

Any pickled vegetable or fruit relish: Julie Roseth, Big Lake

Any other canned fruit: Natalya Singer, Lakeville

HONEY SALAD DRESSING OR DIPS

Russian or French-style dressing: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville

Tomato salsa, canned: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove

Fruit or veggie salsa: Kim Narveson, Minnetonka

Vinaigrette: Rose Marie Leslie, Minneapolis

HONEY MEAT SAUCES

Barbecue sauce: Jonathan Hopkins, Big Lake

Mustard sauce: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove

Sweepstakes, honey food products: Dianna Hughes, Stanchfield