Returnees
No. Player Pos. Age Exp.
2 Erlana Larkins F 33 9
3 Danielle Robinson G 29 7
9 Cecilia Zandalasini* F 23 2
14 Temi Fagbenle* C 26 2
33 Seimone Augustus G 35 13
34 Sylvia Fowles C 33 11
* Will join team after completing overseas commitment
Newcomers
No. Player Pos. Age Exp.
0 Karima Christmas-Kelly F 29 8
1 Odyssey Sims G 26 5
4 Lexie Brown G 24 1
5 Taylor Emery G 21 R
7 Shao Ting F 29 R
8 Cierra Dillard G 22 R
10 Jessica Shepard F 22 R
12 Jillian Alleyne F 24 R
15 Kenisha Bell G 22 R
24 Napheesa Collier F 22 R
92 Damiris Dantas F 26 4
Non-participants
No. Player Pos. Age Exp.
20 Kelsey Griffin (injured) F 31 5
23 Maya Moore (sitting out season) F 29 8
32 Rebekkah Brunson (concussion symptoms) F 37 15
