LYNX TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Returnees

No. Player Pos. Age Exp.

 2 Erlana Larkins F 33 9

 3 Danielle Robinson G 29 7

 9 Cecilia Zandalasini* F 23 2

14 Temi Fagbenle* C 26 2

33 Seimone Augustus G 35 13

34 Sylvia Fowles C 33 11

* Will join team after completing overseas commitment

Newcomers

No. Player Pos. Age Exp.

 0 Karima Christmas-Kelly F 29 8

 1 Odyssey Sims G 26 5

 4 Lexie Brown G 24 1

 5 Taylor Emery G 21 R

 7 Shao Ting F 29 R

 8 Cierra Dillard G 22 R

10 Jessica Shepard F 22 R

12 Jillian Alleyne F 24 R

15 Kenisha Bell G 22 R

24 Napheesa Collier F 22 R

92 Damiris Dantas F 26 4

Non-participants

No. Player Pos. Age Exp.

20 Kelsey Griffin (injured) F 31 5

23 Maya Moore (sitting out season) F 29 8

32 Rebekkah Brunson (concussion symptoms) F 37 15