2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Where: Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.

When: Practice rounds begin at 7 a.m. today and Wednesday; tournament runs Thursday-Sunday.

Purse: $3.85 million ($577,500 to the winner).

Tickets: Online (kpmgwomens­pgachampionship.com) or at gate.

TV: 5-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday (Golf Channel); 2-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (Ch. 11).