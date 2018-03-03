Loons roster
Goalkeepers
No. Name Age Ht./Wt. Hometown
24 Alex Kapp 23 6-0, 190 Somers, N.Y.
28 Matt Lampson 28 6-3, 200 Hilliard, Ohio
33 Bobby Shuttleworth 30 6-2, 205 Tonawanda, N.Y.
Defenders
No. Name Age Ht./Wt. Hometown
25 Michael Boxall 29 6-2, 200 Auckland, New Zealand
8 Marc Burch 33 6-1, 180 Cincinnati
5 Francisco Calvo 25 5-11, 170 San Jose, Costa Rica
14 Brent Kallman 27 6-2, 190 Woodbury
2 Carter Manley 21 5-11, 170 Elkridge, Md.
4 Tyrone Mears 35 5-11, 163 Manchester, England
22 Wyatt Omsberg 22 6-4, 180 Scarborough, Maine
15 Bertrand Owundi Eko’o 24 6-2, 190 Ekono, Cameroon
3 Jerome Thiesson 30 5-10, 155 Zurich, Switzerland
Midfielders
No. Name Age Ht./Wt. Hometown
7 Ibson 34 5-10, 168 Sao Goncalo, Brazil
6 Sam Cronin 31 5-10, 165 Atlanta
29 Luiz Fernando 22 5-11, 165 Rio de Janeiro
13 Ethan Finlay 27 5-9, 165 Marshfield, Wis.
16 Harrison Heath 21 5-11, 160 Newcastle-under-Lyme, England
10 Miguel Ibarra 27 5-6, 145 Lancaster, Calif.
77 Jose Leiton 24 5-9, 158 San Jose, Costa Rica
17 Collin Martin 23 5-11, 150 Chevy Chase, Md.
18 Kevin Molino 27 5-8, 155 Carenage, Trinidad and Tobago
12 Sam Nicholson 23 5-9, 157 Edinburgh, Scotland
19 Frantz Pangop 24 5-10, 165 Douala, Cameroon
20 Rasmus Schuller 26 5-10, 148 Espoo, Finland
11 Johan Venegas (on loan) 29 6-0, 168 Puerto Limon, Costa Rica
26 Collen Warner 29 5-10, 178 Denver
Forwards
No. Name Age Ht./Wt. Hometown
9 Abu Danladi 22 5-10, 170 Takoradi, Ghana
21 Christian Ramirez 26 6-2, 187 Santa Ana, Calif.
23 Mason Toye 19 6-3, 180 South Orange, N.J.
Projected starting XI
Shuttleworth • Mears, Boxall, Calvo, Thiesson • Ibson, Schuller • Finlay, Molino, Nicholson • Ramirez
