BAKED PRODUCTS

YEAST BREAD, PLAIN DOUGH

White, no seeds: William Middeke, Eden Prairie

Herb: James Lind, Minnetonka

Whole wheat or graham: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville

Raisin or dried cranberry: James Lind, Minnetonka

Dinner rolls, whole grain: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley

Bread, whole grains: Sharon Su, Rochester

Rye: Patrick Day, Minnetonka

Artisan, sourdough or other non-ethnic: Gary Hansen, St. Paul

Dinner rolls, white, such as clover leaf, finger rolls, etc.: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis

Sweepstakes, yeast breads, plain dough: Patrick Day, Minnetonka

Red Star Yeast: William Middeke, Eden Prairie

Red Star Yeast: Patrick Day, Minnetonka

YEAST BREAD, SWEET DOUGH

Fried sweet rolls, including doughnuts, fritters, etc.: No winner

Coffee cake (no rings): Elaine Janas, Minneapolis

Sweet rolls, plain: Kathy Srader, Apple Valley

Sweet rolls, containing fruit or nuts: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis

Coffee ring: Patrick Day, Minnetonka

Coffee cake, pull-apart: Kim Mueller, Shakopee

Sweepstakes, yeast breads, sweet dough: Patrick Day, Minnetonka

Red Star Yeast: Patrick Day, Minnetonka

QUICK BREADS

Banana bread, may use nuts, no other fruit or chips: Nancy Kvernmoe-Ash, Minnetonka

Other fruit bread, may use nuts: Carolyn Donovan, Hermantown

Not otherwise specified, bread: Melissa Findlay-Lampkin, Minneapolis

Nut bread, no fruit or chips: Gloria Rice, Plymouth

Coffee cake: Michelle McKay, Fridley

Vegetable bread: Cheri Gerenz, Roseville

Muffins, containing fruit: Joanne Holtmeier, Edina

Muffins, poppy seed: April Weinreich, Wahkon

Muffins, oatmeal: Sue Smart, Rosemount

Muffins, containing vegetable: Debbie Ellingboe, Wayzata

Bundt-type coffee cake: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville

Scones: Jenny Meslow, Stillwater

Sweepstakes, quick breads: Michelle McKay, Fridley

Minnesota craft beer bread recipe competition: Candy Freeman, Melrose

EGG CAKE

Angel food: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis

Chiffon: Nancy Dosen, Minneapolis

Chocolate chiffon: Nancy Dosen, Minneapolis

Sponge: Natalie Tangen, New Brighton

Sweepstakes, egg cakes: Nancy Dosen, Minneapolis

CUPCAKES

Decorated cupcakes: Lindsey Konerza, Woodbury

CAKE, FAT OR COOKING OIL

Three or more layers: Catherine Long, Minneapolis

White: Mindy Flack, St. Paul

Chocolate: Sarah Hoegger, Edina

German chocolate: Nancy Barrett, Maple Grove

Pound or loaf: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville

Light Bundt: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville

Dark Bundt: Barb Schaller, Burnsville

Vegetable or fruit type: Mindy Flack, St. Paul

Sweepstakes, cakes with fat or cooking oil: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville

Grand cake sweepstakes (best cake of the fair): Nancy Dosen, Minneapolis

Les Dames d’Escoffier International: Nancy Dosen, Minneapolis

COOKIES AND BARS

Chocolate chip cookies, no fruits or nuts: Kris Cramer, St. Paul

Chocolate chip cookies, with nuts, no fruit: Elizabeth Connaughty, Rosemount

Chocolate chip cookies, with oatmeal: Kris Cramer, St. Paul

Thumbprint: Karen Cope, Minneapolis

Cookies, light, rolled flat, no frosting: Sara Swanson, Edina

Cookies, dark, rolled flat, no frosting: Deborah Johnson, Minnetonka

Cookies, ice box: Roxanne Goodwin, Mound

Cookies, ball type, not flattened before baking: Kaitlyn Johnson, Minneapolis

Cookies, light, drop: Kaitlyn Johnson, Minneapolis

Cookies, dark, drop: Dann Krueger, Minneapolis

Cookies, peanut butter, no additions: Kristen Tracy, Lake Elmo

Cookies, filled, no “thumbprint”: Karen Cope, Minneapolis

Cookies, light, ball type, flattened before baking: Deanna Vilendrer, Inver Grove Heights

Cookies, dark, ball type, flattened before baking: Annette Gustafson, Maple Grove

Cookies, oatmeal, no fruits, nuts or chips or icing: Anne Miller, Woodbury

Decorated patriotic cookies: Missy Fisher, St. Paul

Bars, cake-type, with or without topping: Karen Cope, Minneapolis

Bars, layered (no lemon): Elizabeth Connaughty, Rosemount

Brownies, plain, no frosting: Karen Cope, Minneapolis

Chocolate brownies with nuts, chips and/or frosting: Jessica Mehle, West St. Paul

Shortbread cookies: Rita Knudson, Golden Valley

Sweepstakes, cookies and bars: Annette Gustafson, Maple Grove

Decorated cookie-on-a-stick: animal creatures, ages 14-19: Eva Kangas, Grand Rapids

Decorated cookie-on-a-stick: animal creatures, ages 20 and over: Cassandra Busch, Bloomington

Applesauce brown sugar drop cookie recipe challenge, ages 14-19: Rachel Adamek, Minnetonka

Applesauce brown sugar drop cookie recipe challenge, ages 20-39: Emily Peterson, Watertown

Applesauce brown sugar drop cookie recipe challenge, ages 40-59: Roberta Niemela, Golden Valley

Applesauce brown sugar drop cookie recipe challenge, ages 60 and over: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley

C & H Sugar Special Award: Karen Cope, Minneapolis

PIES

Apple: Carol Marsh, Duluth

Creative apple: Violet Lyford, Coon Rapids

Peach: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley

Sweepstakes, pies: Carol Marsh, Duluth

Peterson Memorial Award: Carol Marsh, Duluth; Violet Lyford, Coon Rapids; Fay Peterson, Apple Valley

American Pie Council: Carol Marsh, Duluth

Braham Pie Day: Carol Marsh, Duluth

ETHNIC BAKING

Cookies: Sara Swanson, Edina

Bread: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis

Crisp bread or crackers: Karen Cope, Minneapolis

Cake: Bobbi Varichak, Shoreview

Not otherwise specified: Kendra Nielsen, Oakdale

Sweepstakes, ethnic baking: Karen Cope Minneapolis

American Swedish Institute judge’s choice: Karen Cope, Minneapolis

Catherine Hanley Ethnic Baking Award: Karen Cope, Minneapolis

GLUTEN-FREE BAKING

Quick bread, loaf, scones or muffins: Jean Crow, Vadnais Heights

Pie: Sharon Su, Rochester

Cookies or bars: No winner

Cake: Sarah Goodman, Minneapolis

Yeast bread or rolls: Shannon Drury, Minneapolis

Sweepstakes, gluten-free baking: Shannon Drury, Minneapolis

SPECIAL CONTESTS

Vegan main dish competition: LeeAnn Lanzo, Eden Prairie

C & H Sugar cake decorating contest: Michele Wallerius, St. Louis Park

Family heirloom recipe competition: Rebecca Stibbe, Minneapolis

The Great American Spam Championship, adult: April Weinreich, Wahkon

The Great American Spam Championship, kid chef: Annika Johnson, Eagan

Hodgson Mill flour best bread contest: Amy Ellenberger, St. Paul

CANNING

FRUITS

Applesauce, no other additions: Maria Buhl, Inver Grove Heights

Fruit, unsweetened: Thomas Olson, Mora

Syrup-packed fruit: Teresa Craig, Elk River

Fruit syrup, single fruit, just liquid: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth

C & H Sugar Special Award for Canned Fruits: Thomas Olson, Mora

JELLIES

Apple: Laura Hathaway, White Bear Lake

Blackberry: Jenny Dornink, Preston

Cherry: Shelley Johnson, Minnetonka

Chokecherry: Patricia Mergens, St. Paul

Crabapple: Julie Wheeler, Minneapolis

Currant: Tim Zensen, Minneapolis

Grape: Laima Dingley, Richfield

Herb, other than mint: Kevin Moberg, Minneapolis

Mint: Brian Bade, Wayzata

Pepper (small pieces permitted): DeAnn Kautzmann, Minneapolis

Plum: Kathy Lee, Mounds View

Red raspberry: Aaron Borken, St. Louis Park

Strawberry: Julie Wheeler, Minneapolis

Wild fruit: Jean Reuteler, Jordan

Wine or fruit and wine: Maria Buhl, Inver Grove Heights

Fresh fruit combination: Aaron Borken, St. Louis Park

Not otherwise specified: Randi Madden, St. Paul

JAMS

Fruit with heat or spice coming from peppers: Jerry Nowlin, Minneapolis

Apricot: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove

Black raspberry: Janice Rideout, Minneapolis

Blackberry: Katie Pinnt, Vermillion

Blueberry: Laura Hathaway, White Bear Lake

Cherry: Susan Lindberg, Minneapolis

Orange marmalade: No winner

Citrus marmalade: Patricia Mergens, St. Paul

Nectarine: Gary Johnson, Columbia Heights

Peach: Barb Schaller, Burnsville

Pear: Gary Johnson, Columbia Heights

Plum: Rachel Yahnke, Bloomington

Red raspberry: Barb Schaller, Burnsville

Rhubarb: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth

Strawberry: Barb Schaller, Burnsville

Wild fruit: Jean Reuteler, Jordan

Fruit, with additional flavors and/or spice: Patricia Mergens, St. Paul

Rhubarb with other fruit: Susan Lindberg, Minneapolis

Multi-fruit combinations, with no spice or flavorings: Susan Lindberg, Minneapolis

Low-sugar or no-sugar jam: Gary Johnson, Columbia Heights

Fruit and wine or liquor: Barb Schaller, Burnsville

Not otherwise specified: Sarah Groen, Arden Hills

BUTTERS

Apple: Mary Carlson, Arden Hills

Not otherwise specified: Laura Ackerman, Woodbury

RELISHES

Picante or salsa, mild: Alicia Swenson, Hastings

Picante or salsa, hot: Lisa Kallemeyn, Champlin

Chutney, fruit: DeAnn Kautzmann, Minneapolis

Chili sauce: Barb Schaller, Burnsville

Barbecue sauce, nontraditional style: Matthew Webb, Eagan

Barbecue sauce, traditional style: Leon Doherty, Sandstone

Corn relish: Matthew Webb, Eagan

Pepper relish: Kathleen McPhillips, Inver Grove Heights

Cucumber relish: Rose Tonn, Maple Grove

Zucchini relish: Maureen Faricy, St. Paul

Not otherwise specified: Leon Doherty, Sandstone

PICKLES

Beet: Barb Schaller, Burnsville

Bean, can include dill: Leon Doherty, Sandstone

Bread and butter, sweet: Barb Schaller, Burnsville

Cucumber, sweet: Liz McMann, St. Paul

Dill, no garlic or vegetable: Gwendolyn Swenson, North Branch

Dill, with garlic but no other vegetable or spices: No winner

Dill, with other vegetables and/or spices, not hot: Mary Von Fischer, St. Paul

Dill, hot: Jon Schindel, Eden Prairie

Peppers, sweet: Wayne Detzler, New Hope

Peppers, hot: Randi Madden, St. Paul

Sauerkraut (heat processed): Gloria Schwietz, North St. Paul

Watermelon rind, sweet: Kerry Kelzenberg, Bloomington

Not otherwise specified, single vegetable or mixed vegetables: Gwendolyn Swenson, North Branch

Display of non-herbed flavored vinegars: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth

Display of herbed vinegars: Deborah Otten, Edina

TOMATOES

Tomatoes: Edith Moorhead, Plymouth

Tomato mixture, Minnesota style: Barb Schaller, Burnsville

Tomato juice: Barb Schaller, Burnsville

DRIED ITEMS

Dried fruit: Matthew Webb, Eagan

Dried vegetables: Matthew Webb, Eagan

Dried herbs: Leon Doherty, Sandstone

Jerky, label type: John Krier, South St. Paul

SPECIAL CONTESTS

Gedney Foods Co., best dill pickle flavor: Terry Harstad and Doris Heilman, Fridley

Gedney Foods Co., best hot and savory dill pickle: Michelle Jensen, Eden Prairie

Gedney Foods Co., best dill pickle recipe: Krista Olsen Kern, Minneapolis

Gedney Foods Co., best flavorful relish: Therese Weierke, Champlin

Gedney Foods Co., best vegetable: Rhonda Olson, Mora

Ball Fresh Preserving Award for Adult Food Preservation: Maria Buhl, Inver Grove Heights; Edith Moorhead, Plymouth; Sonja Wieber, Plymouth

Mrs. Wages Blue Ribbon Award (best in show, jellies & jams): Patricia Mergens, St. Paul

Mrs. Wages Blue Ribbon Award (best in show, relish): Matthew Webb, Eagan

Mrs. Wages Blue Ribbon Award (best in show, pickles): Gwendolyn Swenson, North Branch

Canning with Mrs. Wages (jam): Cambria Breitkreutz, New Brighton

MAPLE SYRUP

Golden maple syrup: Mark Gehring, Minnetonka

Amber maple syrup: Shelly Carlson, St. Joseph

Dark maple syrup: Shelly Carlson, St. Joseph

Minnesota Maple Syrup Producers Award (best overall maple syrup): Shelly Carlson, St. Joseph

HONEY AND APIARY PRODUCTS

LIQUID HONEY

White honey: Michael Carver, Fosston

Light amber honey: Chris Endres, Eden Prairie

Amber honey: Aaron Staehnke, Big Lake

GRANULATED HONEY

Creamed honey, natural flavor: Susan Imhoff, Andover

Creamed honey, fruit flavored: Warren Schave, Wyoming

Creamed honey, cinnamon flavored: Warren Schave, Wyoming

HONEY YEAST BREADS

White: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley

Cinnamon raisin: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley

Challah: Patrick Day, Minnetonka

Rye: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville

Multi-grain: Mary Johnson, Apple Valley

Dinner rolls: Fay Peterson Apple Valley

Sweet rolls: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis

HONEY QUICK BREADS

Fruit muffins: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis

Oatmeal muffins: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis

Scones: Candy Freeman, Melrose

Banana bread: Candy Freeman, Melrose

Gluten-free muffins: Rebecca Weber, Columbia Heights

UNFROSTED HONEY CAKES

Carrot cake: Cassandra Busch, Bloomington

Chiffon or sponge cake: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville

HONEY COOKIES AND BARS

Cookies, peanut butter: Adrienne Selbitschka, St. Paul

Fruit bars: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville

HONEY PASTRIES

Apple pie: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley

Double crust fruit pie: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley

Pecan pie: Chad O’Leary, White Bear Lake

Baked cheese cake: Meg Nodzon, St. Paul

Baklava: Kristin Tonak, Apple Valley

HONEY TREATS AND GRANOLA

Snack mix: Oliver Mechtel, Brooklyn Park

Energy or granola bar: Maria Nellessen, Arden Hills

Honey caramel popcorn: Mary Johnson, Apple Valley

Honey baked nuts: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth

Honey granola: Sarah Novak, Eagan

HONEY BEVERAGES

Honey lemonade: Kerry Kelzenberg, Bloomington

HONEY BUTTERS AND SPREADS

Flavored honey butter: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville

Fruit preserve or jam, processed: Kerry Kelzenberg, Bloomington

MN HOBBY BEEKEEPERS AWARD

Strawberry jam: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove

HONEY FRUITS AND PICKLED VEGETABLES

Peaches, plain or spiced: Rhonda Olson, Mora

Pickled vegetable or fruit relish: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove

Canned fruit: Rhonda Olson, Mora

HONEY SALAD DRESSINGS OR DIPS

Russian or French style: Jessica Mehle, West St. Paul

Tomato salsa, canned: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth

Fruit or veggie salsa: Ronald Vickery, Eden Prairie

Vinaigrette: Kimberly Narveson, Minnetonka

Sweepstakes, honey food products: Kimberly Narveson, Minnetonka

HONEY MEAT SAUCES

Barbecue sauce: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove

Mustard sauce: Lisa Blumb Jacobson, Brooklyn Park