BAKED PRODUCTS
YEAST BREAD, PLAIN DOUGH
White, no seeds: William Middeke, Eden Prairie
Herb: James Lind, Minnetonka
Whole wheat or graham: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville
Raisin or dried cranberry: James Lind, Minnetonka
Dinner rolls, whole grain: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley
Bread, whole grains: Sharon Su, Rochester
Rye: Patrick Day, Minnetonka
Artisan, sourdough or other non-ethnic: Gary Hansen, St. Paul
Dinner rolls, white, such as clover leaf, finger rolls, etc.: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis
Sweepstakes, yeast breads, plain dough: Patrick Day, Minnetonka
Red Star Yeast: William Middeke, Eden Prairie
Red Star Yeast: Patrick Day, Minnetonka
YEAST BREAD, SWEET DOUGH
Fried sweet rolls, including doughnuts, fritters, etc.: No winner
Coffee cake (no rings): Elaine Janas, Minneapolis
Sweet rolls, plain: Kathy Srader, Apple Valley
Sweet rolls, containing fruit or nuts: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis
Coffee ring: Patrick Day, Minnetonka
Coffee cake, pull-apart: Kim Mueller, Shakopee
Sweepstakes, yeast breads, sweet dough: Patrick Day, Minnetonka
Red Star Yeast: Patrick Day, Minnetonka
QUICK BREADS
Banana bread, may use nuts, no other fruit or chips: Nancy Kvernmoe-Ash, Minnetonka
Other fruit bread, may use nuts: Carolyn Donovan, Hermantown
Not otherwise specified, bread: Melissa Findlay-Lampkin, Minneapolis
Nut bread, no fruit or chips: Gloria Rice, Plymouth
Coffee cake: Michelle McKay, Fridley
Vegetable bread: Cheri Gerenz, Roseville
Muffins, containing fruit: Joanne Holtmeier, Edina
Muffins, poppy seed: April Weinreich, Wahkon
Muffins, oatmeal: Sue Smart, Rosemount
Muffins, containing vegetable: Debbie Ellingboe, Wayzata
Bundt-type coffee cake: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville
Scones: Jenny Meslow, Stillwater
Sweepstakes, quick breads: Michelle McKay, Fridley
Minnesota craft beer bread recipe competition: Candy Freeman, Melrose
EGG CAKE
Angel food: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis
Chiffon: Nancy Dosen, Minneapolis
Chocolate chiffon: Nancy Dosen, Minneapolis
Sponge: Natalie Tangen, New Brighton
Sweepstakes, egg cakes: Nancy Dosen, Minneapolis
CUPCAKES
Decorated cupcakes: Lindsey Konerza, Woodbury
CAKE, FAT OR COOKING OIL
Three or more layers: Catherine Long, Minneapolis
White: Mindy Flack, St. Paul
Chocolate: Sarah Hoegger, Edina
German chocolate: Nancy Barrett, Maple Grove
Pound or loaf: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville
Light Bundt: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville
Dark Bundt: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Vegetable or fruit type: Mindy Flack, St. Paul
Sweepstakes, cakes with fat or cooking oil: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville
Grand cake sweepstakes (best cake of the fair): Nancy Dosen, Minneapolis
Les Dames d’Escoffier International: Nancy Dosen, Minneapolis
COOKIES AND BARS
Chocolate chip cookies, no fruits or nuts: Kris Cramer, St. Paul
Chocolate chip cookies, with nuts, no fruit: Elizabeth Connaughty, Rosemount
Chocolate chip cookies, with oatmeal: Kris Cramer, St. Paul
Thumbprint: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Cookies, light, rolled flat, no frosting: Sara Swanson, Edina
Cookies, dark, rolled flat, no frosting: Deborah Johnson, Minnetonka
Cookies, ice box: Roxanne Goodwin, Mound
Cookies, ball type, not flattened before baking: Kaitlyn Johnson, Minneapolis
Cookies, light, drop: Kaitlyn Johnson, Minneapolis
Cookies, dark, drop: Dann Krueger, Minneapolis
Cookies, peanut butter, no additions: Kristen Tracy, Lake Elmo
Cookies, filled, no “thumbprint”: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Cookies, light, ball type, flattened before baking: Deanna Vilendrer, Inver Grove Heights
Cookies, dark, ball type, flattened before baking: Annette Gustafson, Maple Grove
Cookies, oatmeal, no fruits, nuts or chips or icing: Anne Miller, Woodbury
Decorated patriotic cookies: Missy Fisher, St. Paul
Bars, cake-type, with or without topping: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Bars, layered (no lemon): Elizabeth Connaughty, Rosemount
Brownies, plain, no frosting: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Chocolate brownies with nuts, chips and/or frosting: Jessica Mehle, West St. Paul
Shortbread cookies: Rita Knudson, Golden Valley
Sweepstakes, cookies and bars: Annette Gustafson, Maple Grove
Decorated cookie-on-a-stick: animal creatures, ages 14-19: Eva Kangas, Grand Rapids
Decorated cookie-on-a-stick: animal creatures, ages 20 and over: Cassandra Busch, Bloomington
Applesauce brown sugar drop cookie recipe challenge, ages 14-19: Rachel Adamek, Minnetonka
Applesauce brown sugar drop cookie recipe challenge, ages 20-39: Emily Peterson, Watertown
Applesauce brown sugar drop cookie recipe challenge, ages 40-59: Roberta Niemela, Golden Valley
Applesauce brown sugar drop cookie recipe challenge, ages 60 and over: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley
C & H Sugar Special Award: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
PIES
Apple: Carol Marsh, Duluth
Creative apple: Violet Lyford, Coon Rapids
Peach: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley
Sweepstakes, pies: Carol Marsh, Duluth
Peterson Memorial Award: Carol Marsh, Duluth; Violet Lyford, Coon Rapids; Fay Peterson, Apple Valley
American Pie Council: Carol Marsh, Duluth
Braham Pie Day: Carol Marsh, Duluth
ETHNIC BAKING
Cookies: Sara Swanson, Edina
Bread: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis
Crisp bread or crackers: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Cake: Bobbi Varichak, Shoreview
Not otherwise specified: Kendra Nielsen, Oakdale
Sweepstakes, ethnic baking: Karen Cope Minneapolis
American Swedish Institute judge’s choice: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Catherine Hanley Ethnic Baking Award: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
GLUTEN-FREE BAKING
Quick bread, loaf, scones or muffins: Jean Crow, Vadnais Heights
Pie: Sharon Su, Rochester
Cookies or bars: No winner
Cake: Sarah Goodman, Minneapolis
Yeast bread or rolls: Shannon Drury, Minneapolis
Sweepstakes, gluten-free baking: Shannon Drury, Minneapolis
SPECIAL CONTESTS
Vegan main dish competition: LeeAnn Lanzo, Eden Prairie
C & H Sugar cake decorating contest: Michele Wallerius, St. Louis Park
Family heirloom recipe competition: Rebecca Stibbe, Minneapolis
The Great American Spam Championship, adult: April Weinreich, Wahkon
The Great American Spam Championship, kid chef: Annika Johnson, Eagan
Hodgson Mill flour best bread contest: Amy Ellenberger, St. Paul
CANNING
FRUITS
Applesauce, no other additions: Maria Buhl, Inver Grove Heights
Fruit, unsweetened: Thomas Olson, Mora
Syrup-packed fruit: Teresa Craig, Elk River
Fruit syrup, single fruit, just liquid: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth
C & H Sugar Special Award for Canned Fruits: Thomas Olson, Mora
JELLIES
Apple: Laura Hathaway, White Bear Lake
Blackberry: Jenny Dornink, Preston
Cherry: Shelley Johnson, Minnetonka
Chokecherry: Patricia Mergens, St. Paul
Crabapple: Julie Wheeler, Minneapolis
Currant: Tim Zensen, Minneapolis
Grape: Laima Dingley, Richfield
Herb, other than mint: Kevin Moberg, Minneapolis
Mint: Brian Bade, Wayzata
Pepper (small pieces permitted): DeAnn Kautzmann, Minneapolis
Plum: Kathy Lee, Mounds View
Red raspberry: Aaron Borken, St. Louis Park
Strawberry: Julie Wheeler, Minneapolis
Wild fruit: Jean Reuteler, Jordan
Wine or fruit and wine: Maria Buhl, Inver Grove Heights
Fresh fruit combination: Aaron Borken, St. Louis Park
Not otherwise specified: Randi Madden, St. Paul
JAMS
Fruit with heat or spice coming from peppers: Jerry Nowlin, Minneapolis
Apricot: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove
Black raspberry: Janice Rideout, Minneapolis
Blackberry: Katie Pinnt, Vermillion
Blueberry: Laura Hathaway, White Bear Lake
Cherry: Susan Lindberg, Minneapolis
Orange marmalade: No winner
Citrus marmalade: Patricia Mergens, St. Paul
Nectarine: Gary Johnson, Columbia Heights
Peach: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Pear: Gary Johnson, Columbia Heights
Plum: Rachel Yahnke, Bloomington
Red raspberry: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Rhubarb: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth
Strawberry: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Wild fruit: Jean Reuteler, Jordan
Fruit, with additional flavors and/or spice: Patricia Mergens, St. Paul
Rhubarb with other fruit: Susan Lindberg, Minneapolis
Multi-fruit combinations, with no spice or flavorings: Susan Lindberg, Minneapolis
Low-sugar or no-sugar jam: Gary Johnson, Columbia Heights
Fruit and wine or liquor: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Not otherwise specified: Sarah Groen, Arden Hills
BUTTERS
Apple: Mary Carlson, Arden Hills
Not otherwise specified: Laura Ackerman, Woodbury
RELISHES
Picante or salsa, mild: Alicia Swenson, Hastings
Picante or salsa, hot: Lisa Kallemeyn, Champlin
Chutney, fruit: DeAnn Kautzmann, Minneapolis
Chili sauce: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Barbecue sauce, nontraditional style: Matthew Webb, Eagan
Barbecue sauce, traditional style: Leon Doherty, Sandstone
Corn relish: Matthew Webb, Eagan
Pepper relish: Kathleen McPhillips, Inver Grove Heights
Cucumber relish: Rose Tonn, Maple Grove
Zucchini relish: Maureen Faricy, St. Paul
Not otherwise specified: Leon Doherty, Sandstone
PICKLES
Beet: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Bean, can include dill: Leon Doherty, Sandstone
Bread and butter, sweet: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Cucumber, sweet: Liz McMann, St. Paul
Dill, no garlic or vegetable: Gwendolyn Swenson, North Branch
Dill, with garlic but no other vegetable or spices: No winner
Dill, with other vegetables and/or spices, not hot: Mary Von Fischer, St. Paul
Dill, hot: Jon Schindel, Eden Prairie
Peppers, sweet: Wayne Detzler, New Hope
Peppers, hot: Randi Madden, St. Paul
Sauerkraut (heat processed): Gloria Schwietz, North St. Paul
Watermelon rind, sweet: Kerry Kelzenberg, Bloomington
Not otherwise specified, single vegetable or mixed vegetables: Gwendolyn Swenson, North Branch
Display of non-herbed flavored vinegars: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth
Display of herbed vinegars: Deborah Otten, Edina
TOMATOES
Tomatoes: Edith Moorhead, Plymouth
Tomato mixture, Minnesota style: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Tomato juice: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
DRIED ITEMS
Dried fruit: Matthew Webb, Eagan
Dried vegetables: Matthew Webb, Eagan
Dried herbs: Leon Doherty, Sandstone
Jerky, label type: John Krier, South St. Paul
SPECIAL CONTESTS
Gedney Foods Co., best dill pickle flavor: Terry Harstad and Doris Heilman, Fridley
Gedney Foods Co., best hot and savory dill pickle: Michelle Jensen, Eden Prairie
Gedney Foods Co., best dill pickle recipe: Krista Olsen Kern, Minneapolis
Gedney Foods Co., best flavorful relish: Therese Weierke, Champlin
Gedney Foods Co., best vegetable: Rhonda Olson, Mora
Ball Fresh Preserving Award for Adult Food Preservation: Maria Buhl, Inver Grove Heights; Edith Moorhead, Plymouth; Sonja Wieber, Plymouth
Mrs. Wages Blue Ribbon Award (best in show, jellies & jams): Patricia Mergens, St. Paul
Mrs. Wages Blue Ribbon Award (best in show, relish): Matthew Webb, Eagan
Mrs. Wages Blue Ribbon Award (best in show, pickles): Gwendolyn Swenson, North Branch
Canning with Mrs. Wages (jam): Cambria Breitkreutz, New Brighton
MAPLE SYRUP
Golden maple syrup: Mark Gehring, Minnetonka
Amber maple syrup: Shelly Carlson, St. Joseph
Dark maple syrup: Shelly Carlson, St. Joseph
Minnesota Maple Syrup Producers Award (best overall maple syrup): Shelly Carlson, St. Joseph
HONEY AND APIARY PRODUCTS
LIQUID HONEY
White honey: Michael Carver, Fosston
Light amber honey: Chris Endres, Eden Prairie
Amber honey: Aaron Staehnke, Big Lake
GRANULATED HONEY
Creamed honey, natural flavor: Susan Imhoff, Andover
Creamed honey, fruit flavored: Warren Schave, Wyoming
Creamed honey, cinnamon flavored: Warren Schave, Wyoming
HONEY YEAST BREADS
White: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley
Cinnamon raisin: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley
Challah: Patrick Day, Minnetonka
Rye: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville
Multi-grain: Mary Johnson, Apple Valley
Dinner rolls: Fay Peterson Apple Valley
Sweet rolls: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis
HONEY QUICK BREADS
Fruit muffins: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis
Oatmeal muffins: Elaine Janas, Minneapolis
Scones: Candy Freeman, Melrose
Banana bread: Candy Freeman, Melrose
Gluten-free muffins: Rebecca Weber, Columbia Heights
UNFROSTED HONEY CAKES
Carrot cake: Cassandra Busch, Bloomington
Chiffon or sponge cake: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville
HONEY COOKIES AND BARS
Cookies, peanut butter: Adrienne Selbitschka, St. Paul
Fruit bars: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville
HONEY PASTRIES
Apple pie: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley
Double crust fruit pie: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley
Pecan pie: Chad O’Leary, White Bear Lake
Baked cheese cake: Meg Nodzon, St. Paul
Baklava: Kristin Tonak, Apple Valley
HONEY TREATS AND GRANOLA
Snack mix: Oliver Mechtel, Brooklyn Park
Energy or granola bar: Maria Nellessen, Arden Hills
Honey caramel popcorn: Mary Johnson, Apple Valley
Honey baked nuts: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth
Honey granola: Sarah Novak, Eagan
HONEY BEVERAGES
Honey lemonade: Kerry Kelzenberg, Bloomington
HONEY BUTTERS AND SPREADS
Flavored honey butter: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville
Fruit preserve or jam, processed: Kerry Kelzenberg, Bloomington
MN HOBBY BEEKEEPERS AWARD
Strawberry jam: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove
HONEY FRUITS AND PICKLED VEGETABLES
Peaches, plain or spiced: Rhonda Olson, Mora
Pickled vegetable or fruit relish: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove
Canned fruit: Rhonda Olson, Mora
HONEY SALAD DRESSINGS OR DIPS
Russian or French style: Jessica Mehle, West St. Paul
Tomato salsa, canned: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth
Fruit or veggie salsa: Ronald Vickery, Eden Prairie
Vinaigrette: Kimberly Narveson, Minnetonka
Sweepstakes, honey food products: Kimberly Narveson, Minnetonka
HONEY MEAT SAUCES
Barbecue sauce: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove
Mustard sauce: Lisa Blumb Jacobson, Brooklyn Park
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.