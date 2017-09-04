STATE FAIR ATTENDANCE
Here are day-by-day numbers for attendance at the Minnesota State Fair.
Thursday, Aug. 24: 117,877, compared to 111,902 last year and 110,267 in 2015. The record for first-day attendance was 119,145 in 2010.
Friday, Aug. 25: 125,324, compared to 141,023 last year and 114,292 in 2015. Last year’s number set the record for second-day attendance.
Saturday, Aug. 26: 158,525, compared to 180,567 last year and 188,636 in 2015. The record for third-day attendance was 202,126 in 1998.
Sunday, Aug. 27: 197,891, compared to 177,906 last year and 179,724 in 2015. The record for fourth-day attendance was 209,969 in 1994.
Monday, Aug. 28: 144,504, compared to 119,522 last year and 130,083 in 2015. This is a record for fifth-day attendance, besting 143,998 in 1994.
Tuesday, Aug. 29: 132,120, compared to 126,354 last year and 104,697 in 2015. The record for sixth-day attendance was 133,595 in 2014.
Wednesday, Aug. 30: 119,975, compared to 118,042 last year and 100,142 in 2015. The record for seventh-day attendance was 128,966 in 2006.
Thursday, Aug. 31: 145,549, compared to 133,773 last year and 123,733 in 2015. The record for eighth-day attendance is 155,183, set in 1995.
Friday, Sept. 1: 187,066, compared to 182,926 last year, and 159,639 in 2015. This is a record for ninth-day attendance, besting last year’s total.
Saturday, Sept. 2: 254,431, compared to 260,374 last year and 211,126 in 2015. Last year’s attendance set a record for both 10th-day attendance and for the highest daily attendance.
Sunday, Sept. 3: 242,759, compared to 233,303 last year and 178,197 in 2015. This is a record for 11th-day attendance, beating the old record of 236,197 in 2013.
Source: Minnesota State Fair
