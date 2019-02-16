A 20-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Crystal apartment complex Friday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue N. around 7:45 p.m. on a report of a man down in the parking lot. They found him outside Crystal Village Apartments suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest, said Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard.

First responders administered CPR, but the victim died at the scene.

No suspects are in custody, but Hubbard said he doesn’t believe the public is in danger. “It wouldn’t appear to be a random act,” he said.

Crystal police are continuing to investigate and are withholding the victim’s name pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crystal police at 952-258-5321.