A Twin Cities man now with 18 convictions for drunken under the influence dating to 1979 has been sentenced to prison for being high on illicit drugs when he triggered a four-vehicle crash in southern Dakota County that caused serious injury to a Rochester couple.

Marshall A. Knoll, 60, of Rosemount, was sentenced in District Court last week by Judge Cynthia McCollum to a three-year term in connection with the wreck on Oct. 20, 2017, at Hwy. 52 and E. 210th Street in Vermillion Township.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Knoll will serve 20 months in prison and another five years under court supervision.

Knoll pleaded guilty earlier to first-degree driving while impaired. In exchange, he won dismissal of two more serious counts of criminal vehicular operation and one count of driving after his license was canceled.

Noting Knoll’s proclivity for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, County Attorney James Backstrom said after sentencing, “His failure to stop using chemicals while driving seriously injured two victims in this case. We are pleased to have brought Marshall Knoll to justice for causing this crash while driving impaired once again. We wish the victims well in their continuing recovery.”

At the time of the crash, he was behind the wheel after the state canceled his driving privileges.

A woman in the car that Knoll struck, 58-year-old Karpagam Maran, suffered a broken sternum and fractured ribs, a broken arm and bleeding on the brain. A man in the same car and the driver, 60-year-old Avudaiappan Maran, required surgery to his spine.

According to the prosecution:

Witnesses saw a truck pulling a trailer on northbound Hwy. 52 that was traveling erratically and speeding. Traffic stopped, but Knoll’s truck did not, and his vehicle rear-ended another at 50 miles per hour.

Officers at the scene noticed that Knoll had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and lethargic movements and was unsteady on his feet.

Knoll completed field sobriety tests but showed “signs of impairment,” and a blood sample was collected for testing, which turned up the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine.