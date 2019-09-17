A toddler was struck by a stray bullet that sailed into the backyard of a Lind-Bohanon neighborhood home late Monday, according to Minneapolis police and community members.

About 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to North Memorial Medical Center after the infant was dropped off with a reported gunshot wound to the arm or the hand. They were told the shooting had happened about half an hour earlier at a residence in the 4500 block of N. Aldrich Avenue, according to a police incident report.

The report did not identify the young victim, but community members said he was a 2-year-old boy who was in the backyard with his mother when gunfire erupted. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

A department spokesman said Tuesday afternoon that the investigation was still ongoing, but that no suspect had been arrested or charged yet.

No further details about the case were immediately available.