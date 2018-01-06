A 2-year-old boy has died of injuries he received in a four-vehicle crash Saturday in Moorhead, according to the Moorhead Police Department. Shortly after noon, officers were sent to the intersection of 34th Street and Hwy. 10 E., where a pickup truck had rear-ended the vehicle in which the child was riding with two adults. Both vehicles then struck two more cars.

The boy was transported by ambulance to Sanford Hospital, where he later died. The driver of the pickup, who was alone in his vehicle, was not injured. He underwent field sobriety testing, did not show signs of physical impairment, and is not in custody. The crash will be investigated by the State Patrol.