Police have arrested two young adults in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old Minneapolis man in a Maple Grove park.

Adrick J. Hare, 20, of Maple Grove, and Arianna S. Sylvester, 18, of Zimmerman, Minn., were apprehended without incident about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in Big Lake, Minn., after a traffic stop by police.

Police in Maple Grove issued a public plea for help in locating the two on suspicion that they killed Dayton Leonard Rossetti Carter during illegal drug activity in Lakeview Knolls Park.

Someone walking in the park spotted Rossetti Carter’s body about 6:25 a.m. on July 30.

Hare and Sylvester were booked into the Hennepin County jail early Wednesday and remain held without bail on suspicion of murder ahead of charges.