There’s been a shakeup at Minneapolis’s original food hall.

First, the bad news.

Ziadi’s Mediterranean Cuisine, the full-service restaurant and bar anchoring Midtown Global Market has closed. The Moroccan restaurant with “elegant” cooking, according to the Star Tribune, had a short run, having launched only this past January. Husband-and-wife owners Hassan Ziadi and Samlali Raja still operate Moroccan Flavors, the market counter they opened in 2016 (920 E. Lake St., 612-345-4722, moroccanflavorsmpls.com).

Ziadi made the decision to close the restaurant after facing heart problems this summer.

“The doctors said slow down, take it easy,” he said. “When it comes to your health and your family, you cannot do anything about those two things.”

Ziadi purchased the spot after prior tenant the Rabbit Hole left. With the help of the market, he renovated the space and brought in Moroccan decor and artifacts to evoke his heritage. It was a dream 30 years in the making for him.

“I tried everything to make it work, and it did work,” he said.

But he’s finding the work at his other, smaller market operation, to be better suited to his health.

And there’s more. Kitchen in the Market has announced it will be closing. Molly Herrmann’s commercial kitchen, cooking classes and private event space ends its run Dec. 13.

“Everything has a season, and ours is coming to a close,” says a post on its website.

“We are grateful for Molly’s years as a leader in the market and the community, and we are working with her and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition,” a Midtown Global Market spokesperson said.

It’s still possible to sign up for its signature “Cooking the Market” classes until early December.

Now the good news: La Michoacana Purépecha, purveyor of Mexican fruit-studded Popsicles known as paletas, is moving in. The East Lake shop’s second location will bring to the market 50-plus flavors of homemade paletas, more than 30 flavors of ice cream, yogurt, aguas frescas, shakes, Mexican-style sweet corn, chicharrones and more. It’s expected to open the weekend of Oct. 26. Till then, stop by the original (701 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-886-3039, lamichoacanapurepecha.com).

