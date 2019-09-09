Two University of Minnesota professors disciplined for sexual misconduct have been reinstated to their positions in the Humphrey School of Public Affairs, and a student group is upset that administrators failed to fully alert the Humphrey student body by the time course selection opened for this semester.

The Gender, Sex, & Policy Events Committee, an organization for Humphrey school students, said in a statement that its leadership “is disturbed” by the return of Jason Cao and James Ron.

Cao and Ron each were given letters of discipline with details about their alleged misconduct, said university spokeswoman Lacey Nygard. The school was preparing Monday afternoon to disclose more about the misconduct.

Course selection for the Fall 2019 semester began the previous spring for returning students, and classes began on Sept. 3, two days before Humphrey Associate Dean Carissa Schively Slotterback sent all Humphrey students an e-mail informing them of the recent sexual misconduct cases.

Slotterback did say some Humphrey students were made aware of the reinstatements earlier and had been invited to student discussions led by Laura Bloomberg, the Humphrey School dean, or had already attended informational sessions.

Her e-mail on Thursday broadened the invitation to all Humphrey students and said they would be “learning more about the two cases, the investigation processes, the disciplinary actions, and the plans put in place to monitor and mentor the individuals involved to ensure compliance with our expectations and with university policy.”

James Ron Credit: University of Minnesota

Slotterback’s e-mail sent on the third day of classes to the entire Humphrey student body prompted a swift response signed by Gender, Sex, & Policy Events Committee leaders Olivia Reyes, Lilly Richard and Aaron Sepulveda.

“We feel that the students deserve notice of and transparency around incidents such as these in order to make informed choices about courses and professors, and to be able to effectively voice their opinions to the administration,” they wrote. “Harassment and other abuses of power by professors and authority figures make spaces unsafe and unwelcoming for women, trans and nonbinary people, and people of color.”

Looking ahead, they added, “We implore the administration to [encourage] student input in their handling of these two cases and any future sexual misconduct/harassment cases involving faculty.”

Both contacted for comment

Ron joined the university faculty in 2011. He specializes in international human rights, opinion polling, nonprofit organizations and the study of political violence. Along with the Humphrey school, Ron is also in the Political Science Department.

Cao started at the university in 2007. He specializes in sustainable development, transportation planning, and urban and regional planning.

Messages were left with both Monday afternoon seeking their reaction to being back in the classroom.