Small planes that went down 24 hours apart in the same western Minnesota county killed one pilot and left the other unscathed, authorities said Sunday.

About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, several witnesses notified 911 in Douglas County that a plane crashed at Townhall Road and 10th Avenue SW. in LaGrande Township, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and found the pilot, 64-year-old Kenneth J. Ryan, of Alexandria, already dead, the Sheriff’s Office added.

“The plane appears to have struck an [electrical] power pole before landing in the west ditch off of Townhall Road,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.

The first aviation incident occurred about 7 p.m. Friday and involved the plane losing power before making an emergency landing into Lake Winona just west of Alexandria, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Pilot Maxwell D. Guderian, 18, of Minnetonka, was standing atop the single-engine plane when emergency personnel arrived.

Guderian was conducting touch-and-goes at the Alexandria Airport at the time, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Federal authorities are looking into both incidents.