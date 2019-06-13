Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday night in north Minneapolis.
According to police spokesman John Elder, the two were shot and wounded just before 9 p.m. near N. Dupont and 25th avenues, in the Hawthorne neighborhood. One suffered a critical wound, but both are expected to survive, he said.
No one has been arrested, Elder said.
No other details were available late Wednesday.
STAFF REPORT
